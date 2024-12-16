Mariners Acquire Cory Dennis from Orlando
December 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners added another defenseman to the roster on Monday, acquiring Cory Dennis from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for cash considerations.
Dennis, 27, is from Madison, WI and is in his third year as a professional. After starting this season with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Pensacola Ice Flyers, he was loaned to the Solar Bears - the team with which he finished up the 2023-24 season. Dennis also appeared in 46 games for the Newfoundland Growlers last season, posting eight points (one goal, seven assists). The Mariners will be his third North Division team, having played previously for the Adirondack Thunder in 2022-23.
Dennis played collegiately for the Concordia University Wisconsin NCAA DIII program from 2018-2022. He played junior hockey in the North American Hockey League and Superior International Junior Hockey League, where he was a two-time league champion for the Dryden Ice Dogs.
The Mariners are in Worcester for the final two games before the holiday break this weekend: Saturday and Sunday at DCU Center. They return to home ice on Saturday, December 28th for a "Pajama Party" at 6 PM against the Adirondack Thunder. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mariners pillowcase. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
