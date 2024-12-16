Fort Wayne's Brochu Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
December 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Brett Brochu of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 9-15.
Brochu went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .951 in two appearances last week.
The 22-year-old made 27 saves in a 2-1 win at Bloomington on Friday and turned aside 31 shots in an 8-2 victory against Allen on Saturday.
Under contract to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League, Brochu is 8-3-1 in 13 appearances this season with a 2.45 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918.
A native of Belle River, Ontario, Brochu has seen action in 33 career games with the Komets going 15-14-2 with one shutout, a 2.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920. He has also appeared in two career AHL games with Manitoba and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Prior to turning pro, Brochu appeared in 132 career games with London of the Ontario Hockey League where he went 89-34-4 with six shutouts, a 2.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910.
Fort Wayne Komets goaltender Brett Brochu
