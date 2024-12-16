Thunder Weekly, December 16, 2024

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita began a five-game road trip last week in South Dakota. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Thursday, December 12

Wichita at Rapid City, 3-2 W (SO)

Friday, December 13

Wichita at Rapid City, 9-2 W

Saturday, December 14

Wichita at Rapid City, 3-2 L (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, December 18

Wichita at Allen, 7:10 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Friday, December 20

Wichita at Allen, 7:10 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Saturday, December 21

Allen at Wichita, 6:05 p.m. QuikTrip Buy In. Buy Tickets.

WICHITA

HOME: 9-6-1-0

AWAY: 4-4-1-0

OVERALL: 13-10-2-0

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Streak: 3-0-1-0

Rank: 4th, Mountain Division, 28 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stinil, 13

Assists: Bates, Walker, 16

Points: Stinil, 28

+/-: Bates, +14

PIM: Boucher, 28

ON THE ROAD AGAIN - Wichita began a five-game road trip last week against Rapid City. The Thunder took five out of a possible six points. Oddly enough, all three games finished in a different fashion. On Thursday, Wichita won in a shootout, 3-2. It was the first shootout of the season for the Thunder. On Friday, Wichita blew out Rapid City in regulation, 9-2. The Rush claimed an overtime win on Saturday, 3-2.

OUTBURST - Wichita set new highs on Friday night. The Thunder scored a season-high nine goals. Wichita also tallied six goals in the second, which is a new season-high for goals scored in a period.

HATS OFF - Michal Stinil tallied his third career hat trick on Friday. He has seven points in his last five games. Stinil is tied for fourth in the league with 13 goals, tied for fifth with 28 points and third in the league in shots on net (93).

COMING ON - Nolan Burke has come on as of late. He has goals in five of his last seven games and points in four-straight (3g, 2a). The second year forward needs one more point to equal his totals from his rookie season when he had 15 points (5g, 10a) in 47 games for Atlanta.

STEADY - Jay Dickman continues to be a steady presence for the Thunder. The veteran forward has nine points in his last six games after collecting four points last weekend. Dickman has two or more points in five of his last 10 games. He is averaging 1.04 points per game, which is a career high.

BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates is starting to round into his All-Star form. He has points in five of his last six games (3g, 3a). Bates has 21 points (5g, 16a) in 25 games so far this season.

NEARING HIGHS - Nolan Kneen has been solid on the blueline for the Thunder. He is nearing career-highs in assists and points. Kneen has points in five of his last six games. He had a five-game point streak snapped on Saturday. Kneen needs one assist to equal his high of 13 from a year ago and needs three points to equal his career-high of 17 points, also from last season.

SECONDS - The second period continues to be the Thunder's best offensive period. Wichita is outscoring its opponents 39-26 to go along with a 300-292 shot advantage.

THUNDERBOLTS...Dominic Dockery is nearing 200 ECHL games...Tyler Jette tallied his first goal of the season on Friday and second as a pro...Jeremie Bucheler has four points in his last two games...Aaron Dell is fifth in saves (405)...Gabriel Carriere is tied for fourth in save percentage (.927) Wichita is 9-3-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 5-1-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 9-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 6-1-0 in games decided by three or more goals...

