K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Splits Week, Time for Wings Wonderland Weekend

December 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







K-Wings return home, ready for fun, festive weekend set packed with affordable family entertainment.

OVERALL RECORD: 8-12-1-0

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (8-12-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play three games this week at Wings Event Center. The K-Wings first host the Cincinnati Cyclones for a pair of games on Friday and Saturday, followed by a Sunday tilt with the Wheeling Nailers.

THIS WEEKEND! Enjoy the Wings Wonderland Weekend Ticket Package if you want to bring everyone to the game for the low price of $219. Get 12 total tickets (4 to each game), guaranteed giveaways and a limited edition K-Wings Ice Scraper just for you!

Last week, the K-Wings went 1-1-0-0 (4-3 F/OT, 0-2).

First, Kalamazoo outlasted Indy in overtime, 4-3, in its first game at Fishers Event Center Saturday. Travis Broughman (5) and Lee Lapid (1) scored in the first period to give the K-Wings a 2-0 lead. The Fuel punched back with two goals in the second. Ryan Cox (2) scored early in the third, but Indy answered to force overtime. Then, Zach Okabe (6) notched the game-winner in OT.

Then, the K-Wings fell at home to the Fuel on Sunday, 2-0. Indy scored first in the second period on the power play. The Fuel's defense held strong throughout, leading to the empty-net goal to seal the win. Hunter Vorva (1-1-0-0) was stellar in net to keep the K-Wings in it until the end, stopping 26 of 27 shots faced.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings play three games at Wings Event Center this week.

REMEMBER! No Fee December was extended until Dec. 20! Click here to enjoy all the hockey action this month with NO online ticket fees!

The K-Wings host Wings Wonderland Weekend with three games in three days on Dec. 20 thru 22.

First, it's $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, against Cincinnati at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Wings Event Center. The first 1,000 fans will receive a limited edition K-Wings Moose Mug, so be sure to get to the arena early and enjoy $3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs while cheering on your K-Wings!

On Saturday, Kalamazoo again hosts Cincinnati at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center for Christmas Vacation Night ! As we celebrate the 1989 National Lampoon hit movie, the first 1,000 fans will take home a Christmas Vacation Trucker Hat!

Finally, on Sunday, Kalamazoo will celebrate the Holiday Season with ChristmaKwanzukkah Day against the Wheeling Nailers at 3:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. Once again, the first 1,000 fans get a limited edition giveaway, a K-Wings Christmas Poster!

3-Packs are also on sale now! Catch three games this season (NYE on Dec. 31, Springfield Night on Feb. 15 & empowHER Night on Mar. 8) for the low price of just $49.

The ECHL HOF Dinner is coming to Kalamazoo on Friday, January 18. You can secure your spot to hear Kalamazoo Legend Bernie Saunders give the keynote address, plus the Stanley Cup and associated trophies are expected to make an appearance. Click above to get all the perks on this historic night!

RESULTS

Saturday, Dec. 14 - Kalamazoo 4, Indy 3 (OT) (Fishers Event Center, Fishers, IN) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (8-11-1-0) used overtime to beat the Indy Fuel (8-7-2-1) Saturday in the franchise's first visit to Fishers Event Center, 4-3. Zach Okabe (6) won it for Kalamazoo with a goal at the 2:32 mark of the extra frame. Ryan Cox (5) brought the puck down the right side and fired from the faceoff dot, and Okabe was waiting on the left side of the goal mouth to slam home the rebound. Travis Broughman (5) started the scoring for the K-Wings at the 2:04 mark of the opening frame. Lee Lapid (1) then scored his first goal as a K-Wing to make it 2-0 at the 18:38 mark. The Fuel scored at the 6:41 and 15:30 marks of the second to tie the game. Kalamazoo regained control again in the third when Cox (2) scored at the 2:56 mark. Indy struck back with a goal at the 14:26 mark to force overtime, setting up Okabe's game-winner. Ty Young (2-1-0-0) made 23 saves in the win.

Sunday, Dec. 15 - Indy 2, Kalamazoo 0 (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (8-12-1-0) slugged back-and-forth against the Indy Fuel (10-7-2-1) Sunday at Wings Event Center, ultimately falling 2-0. After a scoreless first period, Indy notched its first goal at the 8:24 mark of the middle frame on the power play. Kalamazoo generated more offensive pressure in the third period, but the Fuel's defense stayed strong and Indy notched an empty-net goal with 54 seconds left to seal the victory. Hunter Vorva (1-1-0-0) was outstanding in net to keep the K-Wings in the game until the very end, making 26 saves in defeat.

ON THE MOVE

Dec. 9 - Forward Ben Berard assigned to Kalamazoo by Abbotsford (AHL)

Dec. 12 - Goaltender Ty Young assigned to Kalamazoo by Vancouver (NHL)

Dec. 14 - Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux recalled from loan by Abbotsford (AHL)

FAST FACTS

Forward Lee Lapid scored his first goal as a K-Wing Saturday

Rookie forward Zach Okabe scored his first professional overtime goal Saturday

Rookie forward Mark Cheremeta earned his first professional point with an assist Saturday

TEAM TRENDS

5-3-0-0 following a win

7-3-0-0 when earning more power plays than the opponent

The K-Wings have outscored opponents 14-10 in the first period

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 12 - Zach Okabe, Quinn Preston

GOALS: 7 - Ben Berard

ASSISTS: 10 - Quinn Preston

PLUS/MINUS: +11 - Collin Saccoman

PIMS: 21 - Jermaine Loewen

PP GOALS: 2 - Ben Berard, Zach Okabe

PP ASSISTS: 3 - Max Humitz

SH GOALS: 1 - Josh Bloom

GW GOALS : 2 - Ted Nichol

SHOTS : 52 - Zach Berzolla

WINS: 5 - Jonathan Lemieux*

GAA: 2.71 - Jonathan Lemieux*

SAVE %: .917 - Jonathan Lemieux*

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 0/5 (0.0%)

This Season - 8/62 (12.9%) | No. 26 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 4/5 (80.0%)

This Season - 44/58 (75.9%) | No. 27 (ECHL)

