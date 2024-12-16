Chris Janson Tabbed as Performer for "Postgame Concert Night"

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that multi-platinum songwriter and artist Chris Janson is the performer of the team's "Postgame Concert Night", presented by Carolina Handling and Busch Light, on Saturday, January 11th against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Janson, who Rolling Stone proclaimed is "a living legacy in the making", will rock the ice of Bon Secours Wellness Arena following the Swamp Rabbits showdown against the division rival Savannah Ghost Pirates. The 38-year-old native of Perryville, Missouri, is a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry, with big hits that include "Fix a Drink", "Good Vibes", and the four-time platinum hit "Buy Me A Boat".

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris Janson to Greenville, for a one-of-a-kind event experience," said Tim Vieira, President of the Swamp Rabbits. "Fans will be treated to a high-level professional hockey game and live music show, all in one night. This has the billing to be a staple night in our community, and we can't wait for the 'Good Vibes' the Upstate will experience."

Tickets to the Swamp Rabbits game that night include concert admission, with additional add-on packages and experiences available.

The Swamp Rabbits now gear up for "Retro Night" on Thursday, December 19th, when the Jacksonville Icemen make their second trip to the Upstate this season. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

