Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 9: December 16, 2024

Overall Record: 16-6-3-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 11 at Iowa (2-0 Loss)

December 13 at Iowa (6-3 Win)

December 14 at Bloomington (2-1 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 20 at Wheeling (7:10 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

December 21 vs. Wheeling (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Weekend Warriors: The Toledo Walleye bounced back from their first shutout in over two years on Wednesday (2-0) at Iowa by taking wins against Iowa on Friday (6-3) and Bloomington on Saturday (2-1). The Walleye enter the new week atop the Central Division with thirty-five points (16-6-3-0).

Lightning Lewy: Forward Mitchell Lewandowski sent hats soaring at Xtream Arena on Friday night, tallying his first professional hat trick in a pivotal performance. Lewandowski joins Brandon Hawkins and Sam Craggs as the only Fish to achieve a hat trick this season.

Everyday Bedzy: Goaltender Jan Bednar started all three games last week and with his start Saturday in Bloomington he has been between the pipes for nine straight starts. The 22-year-old has a record of 6-2-1 in those starts with a spectacular 1.87 goals against average and .927 save percentage. For the season, Bednar is tied for second in the ECHL in wins (11) and ranks 11th in goals against average (2.35).

Suffocating Opponents: The Toledo Walleye defense has held strong on many occasions this season. The Walleye have held opponents under thirty shots in 19/25 games played, including a 14-game streak earlier this season. Toledo ranks sixth in the ECHL in shots allowed with 26.66 shots per game and sixth in goals allowed per game, allowing an average of 2.52 goals per game.

PK Rising Up: Toledo was shorthanded nine times over the three games this past week and performed stellar, stopping all nine. The perfect streak pushed the Walleye into the top ten for penalty kill performance at 84.6% for the season (ranking 10th).

Home and Home: The Walleye head east to start a home-and-home weekend series against the Wheeling Nailers on Friday, before coming home to welcome the Nailers into the Huntington Center on Saturday. The Nailers enter the week tied for the North Division lead with thirty-five points (17-3-1-0).

Walleye Player of the Week:

Mitchell Lewandowski (3G, 1st Pro Hat Trick)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (2-1-0, 1.69 GAA, .939 SVP)

