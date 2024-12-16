Florida Everblades Announce Peanuts Night Jersey Auction

December 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will host a virtual auction on the DASH app for the game-worn Peanuts jersey this week. The auction will open Wednesday, December 18th at 10:00 a.m. All net proceeds from this auction will be donated to Animal Refuge Center. To view the auction, visit HERE.

The Blades will be sporting the specialty jerseys on Saturday, December 21st at 7:00 p.m. for Peanuts Night, presented by Animal Refuge Center at Hertz Arena as they face the South Carolina Stingrays. To purchase tickets for the game, visit HERE.

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and a buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group auction closes. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3

Cole Moberg #2 Anton Malmstom #3 Kade Landry #5

Santino Centorame #8 Sean Allen #4 Logan Lambdin #7

Craig Needham #13 Jordan Sambrook #6 Andrew Fyten #12

Ben Brar #18 Isaac Nurse #11 Colton Hargrove #17

Riese Zmolek #21 Carson Gicewicz #15 Oliver Chau #20

Kyle Betts #26 Alex Kile #23 Kyle Neuber #24

David Tendeck #30 Connor Doherty #28 Adrien Bisson #29

Jesse Lansdell #34 Will Cranley #31 Cam Johnson #33

Jeremie Biakabutuka #55 Colin Theisen #43 Gary Haden #37

Everbabe Swampee #00 Kris Myllari #44

Everbabe Everbabe

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21st. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21st. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22nd.

Jerseys will be autographed by the player if available unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. We will contact all winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup. You can pick up your jerseys in-game at the DASH table in front of section 108.

The next home game for the Everblades will be Friday, December 20th at 7:00 p.m. against the South Carolina Stingrays. Watch out for our 239 Friday deals of the night.

