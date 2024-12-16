Stingrays Weekly Report- December 16

December 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays exchange congratulations along the bench(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays have three big road games this weekend against the Florida Everblades and Orlando Solar Bears. They currently sit in second place in the South Division with 33 points. South Carolina's next home game will be on Saturday, December 28, when the Rays take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates for the first time this season on Rock the Retro Night, presented by IBEW Local 776. The Stingrays will wear throwback jerseys in this game, which will be auctioned off on the Stingrays Handbid website, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Charleston Animal Society.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 16-5-1-0 LAST WEEK: 0-1-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, December 11 at Atlanta Gladiators | 4-3 L

The Stingrays suffered their fifth regulation loss of the season, falling 4-3 to the Atlanta Gladiators on Wednesday night. Justin Nachbaur, Austin Magera, and Alexander Suzdalev scored for the Stingrays, while Seth Eisele finished the game with 23 saves on 27 shots.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Jamie Engelbert (11)

Assists: Blake Thompson (18)

Points: Kyler Kupka, Micah Miller (20)

Plus/Minus: Connor Moore (+18)

Penalty Minutes: Andrew Perrott (52)

Power Play Goals: Jamie Engelbert, Kyler Kupka (3)

Wins: Seth Eisele (6)

Goals Against Average: Garin Bjorklund (1.71)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (.943)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, December 20 at Florida Everblades | 7:30 pm EST

Saturday, December 21 at Florida Everblades | 7:00 pm EST

Sunday, December 22 at Orlando Solar Bears | 6:00 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

MOORE OF THIS: Connor Moore leads all ECHL defensemen with a +/- of +18. His +/- is third in the ECHL overall behind Kansas City forwards Cade Borchardt and Max Andreev.

IT'S MILLER TIME: Micah Miller leads the ECHL with five game winning goals this season.

MAGERA MAGIC: Austin Magera has scored a goal in three of his last four games.

RAYS ON THE ROAD: South Carolina will play four consecutive road games before facing the Ghost Pirates at home on December 28.

