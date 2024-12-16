Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

December 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears finished this week with a 1-1-1-0 record, splitting a home-and-home series with Florida and dropping a road contest in overtime against Greenville Sunday. The Solar Bears will play four games in five days this week, culminating in the Teddy Bear Toss game on Sunday night against South Carolina.

Upcoming Schedule:

Wednesday, December 18 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7PM

Friday, December 20 - at Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30PM

Saturday, December 21 - at Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7PM

Sunday, December 22 - vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 6PM

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. and Ivanhoe Park Lager House are the official pregame party locations all season long for the Orlando Solar Bears. Drop by Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. at 1300 Alden Road or Ivanhoe Park Lager House at 23 N Orange Blossom Trail for all the fun before heading to Kia Center to watch the Bears!

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 11-12-3-0 (.481)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-1-1-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Spencer Kersten - 21 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk- 10 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Jack Adams - 15 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 88 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Spencer Kersten - +6

LAST WEEK'S GAME:

Wednesday, December 11 at Florida Everblades: 3-2 W

Down 2-0 in the first period, the Solar Bears fought all the way back to take the lead with under five minutes to go on an Aaron Luchuk goal. Rookie forward Spencer Kersten recorded a shorthanded goal and an assist for Orlando. Alexis Gravel made 26 saves in the Solar Bears victory.

Friday, December 13 vs. Florida Everblades: 1-4 L

For a second straight game against Florida, the Solar Bears found themselves down by two goals, but got on the board on an Alex Frye goal late in the second period. Florida added two more in the third period after Cam Johnson robbed Solar Bear defenseman CJ McGee of the tying goal early in the second period.

Sunday, December 15 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits : 4-5 OTL

Orlando was forced to overcome another large deficit Sunday, this time down 4-0 in the second period. Orlando started with an Anthony Bardaro tally to extend his point streak to three games. Spencer Kersten scored on the power play with six seconds left in the second period to make it 4-2. In the third, Kersten added another and rookie defender Hudson Thornton recorded his first professional goal. The Solar Bears were unable to complete the comeback as Colton Young scored his second goal of the game.

BITES:

Kelly Bent recorded his 500th penalty minute in his ECHL career Wednesday night against Florida.

Anthony Bardaro is on a four-game point streak (3G-1A).

Alex Frye appeared in his 100th ECHL game Sunday at Greenville.

Jack Adams has seven points in his last five games (1G-6A).

Ara Nazarian has 98 career assists in the ECHL.

The Solar Bears are unbeaten in four straight road games (3-0-1-0).

The Solar Bears are 9-1-2-0 when scoring three or more goals.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 13 GP, 7-2-3, .916%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 28 GP, 12g-15a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 22 GP, 0g-1a

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Utah Hockey Club - 13 GP, 6-4-3, .871%

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Carolina Hurricanes - 9 GP, 3-4-1, .886% - Returned to Chicago AHL

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.