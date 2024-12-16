Solar Bears Deal Defenseman Cory Dennis to Maine Mariners

December 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Monday (Dec. 16) defenseman Cory Dennis has been traded to the Maine Mariners.

Dennis, 27, has skated in six games with Orlando over two seasons, tallying one assist. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound rearguard has played in 71 ECHL games over three seasons with Adirondack, Newfoundland, and Orlando, scoring 13 points (1g-12a).

The Madison, Wisconsin native has also appeared in 60 SPHL games over three seasons, recording 28 points (6g-22a).

