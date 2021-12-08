Solar Bears Fall 4-2 to Swamp Rabbits

December 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Ian Parker and Steenn Pasichnuk scored in the third period to force a comeback attempt, but the Orlando Solar Bears (11-8-1-0) fell by a 4-2 score to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (8-7-1-1) in the opening match of a season-high six-game road trip on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville's Max Zimmer scored twice for the Swamp Rabbits - a late first period goal that opened the scoring and the eventual game-winner in the third frame.

1st Period

GRN Goal: Max Zimmer (6) at 19:15. Assisted by Jackson Leef and Ethan Cap.

SHOTS: ORL 8, GRN 9

2nd Period

SHOTS: ORL 15, GRN 5

3rd Period

GRN Goal: Nikita Pavlychev (5) at 4:59. Assisted by Liam Pecararo and Kevin McKernan.

ORL Goal: Ian Parker (6) at 5:23.

GRN Goal: Max Zimmer (7) at 7:13. Assisted by Diego Cuglietta and Roshen Jaswal.

ORL Goal: Steenn Pasichnuk (4) [PP] at 9:26. Assisted by Tristin Langan and Luke Boka.

GRN Goal: Liam Pecararo (7) [EN] at 18:35.

SHOTS: ORL 12, GRN 7

Goaltending

ORL: Hugo Alnefelt, 17-for-20

GRN: Evan Fitzpatrick, 33-for-35

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their road trip when they battle the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Gas South Arena. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Janney Roofing, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

