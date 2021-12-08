Admirals Drop Series Opener, Fall to Everblades
December 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, dropped Wednesday night's home matchup against the Florida Everblades, 4-2.
The Admirals got on the board first, with a goal from Chase Lang just five minutes into the game. Alex Tonge and Cody Milan recorded assists on Lang's goal.
Entering the second period ahead by one, the Admirals would double their lead a minute and a half into the period on a power play goal from Kyle Rhodes. The goal was Rhodes' first of the year, and his first with the Admirals.
Florida would cut into the Admirals lead just three minutes later on a goal from Robert Carpenter. Joe Pendenza would tie the game up later in the second period for the Everblades.
Pendenza would give Florida the lead on a power-play goal with 11:55 remaining in regulation. An empty-net goal scored by Alex Aleardi with 42 seconds remaining would seal the deal for the Everblades, giving them the victory in the first of three matchups.
With the loss, the Admirals fall to 10-9-0-1 on the season, and are in 4th place in the South Division. The two resume their series on Friday, December 10th at 7:30pm.
