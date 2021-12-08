Glads Set for Midweek Matchup with Icemen

December 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (8-7-2-0) welcome the Jacksonville Icemen (9-8-1-1) to Gas South Arena and the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice tonight for a midweek encounter. Starting this evening, Atlanta will play three games at home and one on the road this week.

Scouting the Icemen

The Icemen currently sit in fourth in the South Division with 20 points. After sitting near the bottom of the table for the first month of the season, Jacksonville ripped off five straight wins from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26 and have now won six of their last eight. The Icemen are led by Craig Martin (6G-8A) and Christopher Brown (4G-10A) with 14 points a piece. Rookie forward James Sanchez has added 12 points (5G-7A). The Jacksonville crease features the tandem of Charles Williams and rookie Tyler Wall. Williams has the superior numbers despite a losing record of 3-4-0-1: 2.35 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Wall owns a 5-3-0-0 record with a 2.41 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.

Last Meeting

Atlanta and Jacksonville first met this season on Nov. 5 in Duluth, and the Gladiators skated to a 3-0 shutout victory. Goaltender Tyler Parks made 17 saves in the shutout performance for Atlanta. Cody Sylvester, Hugo Roy, and Derek Nesbitt all found the back of the net for the Gladiators.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators got outpaced 4-1 in last week's rubber match against the Admirals. Hugo Roy started the scoring for Atlanta with a lethal backhanded shot in the middle of the first period. Kameron Kielly and Zach Yoder both recorded their first assists of the season on the play. After Roy's first-period tally, the Admirals scored four unanswered goals en route to their victory. Anthony Gagnon tied the game at 1-1 three minutes after Atlanta's goal. Cody Milan gave the Ads the lead late in the first. Chase Lang found the back of the net just 30 seconds into the second period, and Darien Craighead scored Norfolk's fourth goal in the middle of the third stanza. The Glads finished 0-4 on the power play while the Admirals cashed in on their only man-advantage opportunity of the evening. Atlanta goaltender Kevin Mandolese made 24 saves on 28 shots, and Dylan Wells made 45 stops on 46 shots for Norfolk.

Red Hot Roy

Glads forward Hugo Roy has scored goals in his last four games, and he has six tallies in his last six contests. Roy's 10 goals on the season leads the Gladiators and ranks as the fourth-highest goal total in the ECHL this season. The Atlanta forward holds the best goals-to-games played ratio of any ECHL player with at least 10 goals this season. Roy's multi-goal efforts this season came on Oct. 29 vs Orlando and Nov. 25 vs Greenville. The four-game goal streak for Roy is tied for the longest active goal streak in the league.

Mandolese Makes Splash

ï»¿The Gladiators announced on Nov. 29 that goaltender Kevin Mandolese was reassigned to Atlanta from Belleville. The 6-foot-4 netminder is in the second year of a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL's Ottawa Senators. On Dec. 1 in his Gladiators debut, Mandolese made 39 saves on 41 shots.

400 ECHL Assists for Pelech

The Gladiators rank second in the ECHL with 35.00 shots per game. Only Trois-Rivieres averages more. Atlanta peppered 128 shots on goal over three games in Norfolk last week, averaging 42.67 shots per game in that span. Gladiators are most active in the second period where Atlanta takes 37.6% of its shots. The Glads have outshot the opposition 595 to 487 through 17 games.

ï»¿WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Jacksonville Icemen

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV. Tonight's game will also be broadcast live on 680 The Fan.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.