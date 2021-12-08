Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener in Tulsa

December 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (11-7-1, 23 points, .605 Win %) at Tulsa Oilers (10-5-0-1, 21 points, .656 Win %)

Wednesday, December 8, 2021. BOK Center. 6:05 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the first game of the 3 game road trip in Tulsa. Utah earned 3 out of 4 standings points at Tulsa in a 2 game series on November 27-28.

Luka Burzan Shined in 4-0 Grizz Win

Luka Burzan had 2 goals and 2 assists in the Grizzlies 4-0 win vs Kalamazoo on December 6th. Burzan has 8 points in 8 games this season for Utah (3 goals, 5 assists). Burzan has 24 games of AHL experience with 8 of those games coming this season. Burzan's 4 point game is the first 4 point game for a Grizzlies skater since Brandon Cutler scored 1 goal and 3 assists in a 4-2 win vs Kansas City on November 20th.

Trent Miner Leading the League in Shutouts

Miner earned his 3rd shutout of the season on December 6th vs Kalamazoo as he saved all 27 shots. Miner already has 4 professional shutouts in only 16 games. He had 1 shutout for Colorado (AHL) last season. In 8 games with Utah this season Miner is 5-3 with a .929 save percentage and a 2.08 Goals Against Average. He has also appeared in 2 games with Colorado (AHL).

Transactions: Welcome to Utah Benjamin Tardif

21 year-old Benjamin Tardif was reassigned to Utah on December 5th and he made his Utah debut on December 6th vs Kalamazoo. Tardif got his first pro point on an assist of Luka Burzan's 2nd period goal on Monday night. He has appeared in 15 games for the AHL's Colorado Eagles this season. Tardif recently concluded a five-year career at the major-junior level, generating 72 goals and 105 assists in 268 QMJHL games with the Victoriaville Tigres and Sherbrooke Phoenix. The 21-year-old earned QMJHL Playoff MVP honors during the 2021 postseason, notching 11 goals and 11 assists in 19 contests, helping lead Victoriaville to a QMJHL Championship. He also generated seven goals and 13 assists during the regular season, despite playing only 16 games in a condensed schedule. Tardif posted a career-high 26 goals and 59 points during the 2019-20 campaign. He was the assistant captain for 3 seasons with Sherbrooke from 2018-2021.

Trey Bradley Returns to Colorado and He's Taking D'Astous With Him

Grizzlies captain Trey Bradley returns to Utah as he was reassigned to the Grizz on December 5th after being reassigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on December 4th. Bradley leads Utah with 13 assists this season in only 10 games. He has played in 5 games with the Eagles this season and has 3 assists. Trey is 3rd on the team with 14 points despite playing in only 10 games.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Goes to Colorado

It was only a matter of time for the best defenseman in the league to get called-up to Colorado. D'Astous leads all league defenseman in goals (12), points (21), Power play goals (4) and shots on goal (66). He was the October winner of the league's plus performer award. D'Astous has a point in 12 of his last 15 games. D'Astous has scored in 14 of his 19 games this season, including 6 multiple point efforts.

Brandon Cutler Getting All the Shorties

Brandon Cutler scored a shorthanded goal 13:53 into the 3rd period on December 4th vs Kalamazoo. It was Cutler's 3rd shorthanded goal of the season, which leads the league. Utah is tied for the league lead with 6 shorthanded goals as a team. Cutler leads all Utah forwards in goals (9) and points (21). It's been a good rookie campaign for Cutler so far. He was the winner of the league's Rookie of the Month for November 2021. Cutler leads Utah with 76 shots on goal, which ranks 3rd in the league.

Season Series With Tulsa

Wednesday is the 3rd of 8 season meetings between the clubs.

Saturday, November 27, 2021 - Utah 3 Tulsa 1 - Christian Simeone had 1 goal and 1 assist. Brian Bowen got the GWG 18:04 into the 2nd period. Peyton Jones saved 29 of 30. Utah outshot Tulsa 36 to 30.

Sunday, November 28, 2021 - Utah 5 Tulsa 6 (Overtime) - Luke Martin had 1 goal and 2 assists. Trey Bradley had 3 assists and Brandon Cutler and Charle-Edouard D'Astous each had 1 goal and 1 assist.

Last Week's Games

Friday, December 3, 2021 - Kalamazoo 3 Utah 1 - Trent Miner saved 39 of 42. Taylor Crunk scored Utah's lone goal 8:08 into the 2nd period. Andrew Nielsen had 1 assist. Kalamazoo was 2 for 5 on the power play and Utah's power play was 0 for 3. The K-Wings outshot Utah 42 to 25.

Saturday, December 4, 2021 - Kalamazoo 4 Utah 2 - Utah outshot Kalamazoo 36 to 29. Tyler Penner and Brandon Cutler each scored a goal for Utah. Trent Miner saved 25 of 28. Wings forward Erik Bradford had 2 goals and goalie Trevor Gorsuch saved 34 of 36. Andrew Nielsen got an assist. He has a point in 6 of his last 7 games.

This Week's Games

Monday, December 6, 2021 - Kalamazoo 0 Utah 4 - Luka Burzan had 2 goals and 2 assists. Trent Miner had a 27 save shutout. Brandon Cutler 2 assists. Trey Bradley and Charle-Edouard D'Astous each scored a goal. Utah went 7 for 7 on the penalty kill and 1 for 3 on the power play.

Wednesday - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Thursday, December 9, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Sunday, December 12, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Luka Burzan, Taylor Crunk, Brandon Cutler, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Neil Robinson, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 11-7-1

Home record: 6-3.

Road record: 5-3-1.

Win percentage: .605.

Streak: Won 1

Standings Points: 23.

Last 10: 5-4-1.

Goals per game: 3.47 (5th) Goals for: 66.

Goals against per game: 2.95 (10th) Goals Against: 56.

Shots per game: 32.84 (5th)

Shots against per game: 29.84 (13th)

Power Play: 12 for 65 - 18.5 % (Tied 14th)

Penalty Kill: 67 for 87- 77.0 % (24th)

Penalty Minutes: 307. 16.16 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 6 (Tied for 1st). Brandon Cutler has 3 shorthanded goals.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 0. - Utah is 1 of 2 teams who have not allowed a shorthanded goal.

Record When Scoring First: 7-3. Utah has scored first in 10 of 19 games this season.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 7 3

Opposition 4 5

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (12)

Assists: Trey Bradley (13)

Points: D'Astous/Brandon Cutler (21)

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+14)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (67)

Power Play Points: D'Astous (8)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (4)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (4).

Shots on Goal: Brandon Cutler (76)

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (6 for 27). 22.2 %. - Minimum 25 shots

Game Winning Goals: Brian Bowen/D'Astous (2).

Wins: Trent Miner (5).

Save %: Miner (.929).

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.08)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 13 26 25 2 0 66 Utah Grizzlies 202 211 199 12 624

Opposition 16 16 23 1 0 56 Opposition 199 197 162 9 567

Next 5 Games

December 8, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

December 9, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

December 12, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.

December 15, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm.

December 17, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm.

All times Mountain

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Luka Burzan, Trey Bradley (1)

Assist Streaks: Luka Burzan, Cutler, Ben Tardif (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Boucher (4), Cutler (2).

Brandon Cutler has a point in 11 of his last 12 games. Matthew Boucher (2 goals, 5 assists) has 7 points in his last 4 games. Boucher has missed the last 12 games for Utah due to an injury. Andrew Nielsen has a point in 6 of his last 8 games. Mason Mannek has a point in 10 of his last 15 games.

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

6: Charle-Edouard D'Astous,

5: Trey Bradley, Brandon Cutler.

4: Brian Bowen.

3: Luke Martin.

2: Matthew Boucher, Andrew Nielsen, Mason Mannek, Luka Burzan.

1: Tyler Penner, Neil Robinson, Gehrett Sargis, Bailey Conger, Christian Simeone.

2nd Period is the Money Frame

The Grizzlies have outscored opponents 26 to 16 in the 2nd periods this season.

Grizzlies Holding on to Leads

Utah is 8-0 when leading after 2 periods.

Gotta Get to 3

Utah is 11-3-1 when scoring 3 or more goals. They are 0-4 when scoring less than 3 goals in a game.

Grizzlies Goaltending Shutouts (2021-2022)

Trent Miner - 21 save shutout vs Idaho on October 24, 2021.

Trent Miner - 27 save shutout at Wichita on October 29, 2021.

Trent Miner - 27 save shutout vs Kalamazoo on December 6, 2021.

Last season Utah had 3 shutouts.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.