Landers Drop Opening Game of Week

December 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, IA - The Iowa Heartlanders fell, 4-0, to the Toledo Walleye Wednesday at Xtream Arena. Kaden Fulcher earned his second shutout of the season, saving 19.

Trevin Kozlowski stopped 36 in the loss.

Toledo scored in every period, including twice in the third. At 12:16 of the first, John Albert punched in his tenth goal of the year, assisted by Josh Dickinson and Randy Gazzola. Dickinson leads the Walleye in assists with 17.

The Fish extended their lead off the sticks of Marcus Vela, Brett Boeing, and Conlan Keenan.

Toledo is in town for big promotional weekend on Friday and Saturday as well. Friday is the team's first-ever Teddy Bear Toss, pres. by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic. Fans are welcome to bring teddy bears and other stuffed animals into the game and throw them on the ice after the Heartlanders score their first goal. All stuffed animals will be donated to local organizations helping those in need during this holiday season.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Heartlanders rematch the Walleye for another Healthcare Heroes Night, pres. by Mercy Iowa City.

Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.