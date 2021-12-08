Landers Drop Opening Game of Week
December 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, IA - The Iowa Heartlanders fell, 4-0, to the Toledo Walleye Wednesday at Xtream Arena. Kaden Fulcher earned his second shutout of the season, saving 19.
Trevin Kozlowski stopped 36 in the loss.
Toledo scored in every period, including twice in the third. At 12:16 of the first, John Albert punched in his tenth goal of the year, assisted by Josh Dickinson and Randy Gazzola. Dickinson leads the Walleye in assists with 17.
The Fish extended their lead off the sticks of Marcus Vela, Brett Boeing, and Conlan Keenan.
Toledo is in town for big promotional weekend on Friday and Saturday as well. Friday is the team's first-ever Teddy Bear Toss, pres. by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic. Fans are welcome to bring teddy bears and other stuffed animals into the game and throw them on the ice after the Heartlanders score their first goal. All stuffed animals will be donated to local organizations helping those in need during this holiday season.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Heartlanders rematch the Walleye for another Healthcare Heroes Night, pres. by Mercy Iowa City.
Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 8, 2021
- Four Fish Score as Walleye Shut out Heartlanders, 4-0 - Toledo Walleye
- Oilers Defeat Grizz 7-3 - Utah Grizzlies
- Landers Drop Opening Game of Week - Iowa Heartlanders
- Oilers Score Six Unanswered in Win over Grizzlies - Tulsa Oilers
- Hirano's Hat Trick Lifts Cyclones in Emotional Contest - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Drop Series Opener, Fall to Everblades - Norfolk Admirals
- Zimmer, Rabbits Hold off Solar Bears for Wednesday Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades Score Four Unanswered Goals to Knock off Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Fall 4-2 to Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Atlanta Falters Late in Home Defeat - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - December 8 - ECHL
- Baldwin Traded to Greenville - Fort Wayne Komets
- Seattle Assigns Forward to Allen - Allen Americans
- Heartlanders Announce Update Regarding ECHL Health & Safety Protocols - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener in Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Details for the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Announced - Jacksonville Icemen
- Anthony Repaci Nets Overtime Winner in a 7-6 Thriller on the Annual School Day Game - Worcester Railers HC
- Brazeau's Pair Earns Mariners a Point in OT Loss to Railers - Maine Mariners
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Swamp Rabbits: December 8, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Welcomes Allen for a Pair this Week - Wichita Thunder
- Everblades Drop Anchor in Norfolk on Wednesday - Florida Everblades
- Glads Set for Midweek Matchup with Icemen - Atlanta Gladiators
- 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic to be Televised Nationally LIVE on NHL Network - ECHL
- Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: December 8-10 - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.