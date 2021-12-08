Seattle Assigns Forward to Allen

December 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced today that Seattle has assigned forward Luke Henman to Allen from the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

Luke Henman is a 6-foot-1 and 178-pound Center from Halifax, NS. He played in 10 games with the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) this season and had one point (1 goal and 0 assists).

The former Carolina Hurricanes Draft Pick played four full seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. He led the team in scoring last season with 43 points in 32 games (16 goals and 27 assists).

Henman will join his team in Wichita in time for tomorrow night's game against the Thunder. The Americans return home on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.