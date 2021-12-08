Oilers Defeat Grizz 7-3
December 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Utah Grizzlies scored twice in the first 6:29 of the contest but the Tulsa Oilers scored goals from 7 different players as they got a 7-3 win on Wednesday night at BOK Center.
Christian Simeone scored 34 seconds in. Both of his goals this season have been at Tulsa. Luka Burzan made it 2-0 Utah 6:29 into the period. Burzan has 5 points in his last 2 games (3 goals, 2 assists). 13 seconds later Alex Kromm got Tulsa on the board. Dylan Sadowy tied it up 17:48 into the first on a nice centering pass from Adam Pleskach. The score was tied 2-2 after 1 period with Utah outshooting Tulsa 13 to 8.
The Oilers scored 3 goals in the second period. Jimmy Soper scored 4:28 in. Tulsa got a power play goal from Jordan Ernst 7:18 in. Jack Doremus made it a 5-2 game with 2:13 left in the period. Tulsa led 5-2 after 2.
Peyton Jones replaced Trent Miner in net for Utah in the 3rd period. Miner saved 14 of 19 and Jones stopped 8 of 10. Darren McCormick scored 6:17 into the third. It was the 6th unanswered for Tulsa. Mason Mannek scored his 6th of the year 10:40 into the third. Adam Pleskach got his 1st of the year 52 seconds later. Pleskach is 2nd in Oilers history with 219 goals.
The 7 goals allowed by Utah are the most since the October 22nd season opener at Idaho. It's the first loss for Utah this season when they have scored 3 or more goals.
The middle game of the 3 game set is on Thursday night at BOK Center. Face-off is at 6:05 pm and can be heard on Mixlr and seen on FloHockey.
3 stars
1. Dylan Sadowy (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 2 assists.
2. Adam Pleskach (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
3. Jimmy Soper (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
