Atlanta Falters Late in Home Defeat

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (8-8-2-0) fell 3-1 to the Jacksonville Icemen (10-8-1-1) at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. Hugo Roy scored late in the first period to give him a goal in five straight games, but Atlanta conceded a goal late in the third period followed by an empty-netter to seal the 3-1 victory for the Icemen.

Jacksonville took a 1-0 lead early in the first period after Luke Lynch fired a wrister from the low slot past Atlanta goaltender Kevin Mandolese (4:49).

Mandolese made an important save midway through the first period on a shorthanded breakaway opportunity for the Icemen to keep the game at 1-0.

Atlanta leveled the game at 1-1 when Hugo Roy swiped the disk away from the Icemen at the blue line and sent it past Jacksonville goaltender Francois Brassard (18:37). Roy flicked it past Brassard after a series of slick moves with the stick to capitalize on a shorthanded opportunity and tally a goal in five straight games.

Mike Turner dropped the gloves with Jacob Friend midway through the second period after the two players got tied up. The scrum ended with Turner on top of Friend after landing a couple sharp right hand's and both players receiving fighting majors.

Mandolese made consecutive game-saving stops by extending his left pad on back-to-back shots late in the third period while Jacksonville had six men on the ice on a delayed penalty.

Just one minute later, Jacksonville's Jake Elmer cashed in on the power-play opportunity to give the Icemen a 2-1 lead (17:27).

In the final seconds, Craig Martin slotted an empty-netter for the Icemen to secure a 3-1 victory (19:48).

Atlanta goaltender Kevin Mandolese finished the game with 25 saves on 27 shots, while Francois Brassard made 22 saves on 23 shots for Jacksonville.

