ECHL Transactions - December 8

December 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 8, 2021:

Adirondack:

Delete Robbie Payne, F loaned to Springfield (p.m.)

Allen:

Delete D-Jay Jerome, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Johnny Coughlin, D activated from reserve

Add Mason Mitchell, F activated from reserve

Florida:

Add Zach Solow, F assigned by Milwaukee

Add Chris McKay, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Cam Johnson, G activated from reserve

Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Connor Jones, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jiri Patera, G recalled to Henderson by Vegas

Delete Corbin Baldwin, D traded to Greenville

Greenville:

Add Dean Yakura, F activated from Injured Reserve

Iowa:

Add Jake Smith, F added to active roster (claimed from Kansas City)

Add Carter Shinkaruk, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Riese Zmolek, D assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Delete Fedor Gordeev, D placed on reserve

Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve

Delete Sean Giles, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Max Humitz, F loaned to Grand Rapids

Kansas City:

Add Shawn Bock, G added as EBUG

Maine:

Add Michael Kim, D returned from loan to Springfield

Add Jake Bricknell, F activated from reserve

Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve

Delete J.D. Greenway, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)

Newfoundland:

Add Brennan Kapcheck, D activated from reserve

Delete Matteo Pietroniro, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Hugo Alnefelt, G assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Reading:

Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Add Ryan MacKinnon, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Kirill Ustimenko, G activated from reserve

Delete David Drake, D loaned to Providence

Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Patrick Kramer, F activated from reserve

Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin McIlmurray, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Jordon Stone, D activated from Injured Reserve

Worcester:

Add Nick Albano, D returned from loan to Springfield

