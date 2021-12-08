ECHL Transactions - December 8
December 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 8, 2021:
Adirondack:
Delete Robbie Payne, F loaned to Springfield (p.m.)
Allen:
Delete D-Jay Jerome, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Johnny Coughlin, D activated from reserve
Add Mason Mitchell, F activated from reserve
Florida:
Add Zach Solow, F assigned by Milwaukee
Add Chris McKay, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Cam Johnson, G activated from reserve
Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Connor Jones, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jiri Patera, G recalled to Henderson by Vegas
Delete Corbin Baldwin, D traded to Greenville
Greenville:
Add Dean Yakura, F activated from Injured Reserve
Iowa:
Add Jake Smith, F added to active roster (claimed from Kansas City)
Add Carter Shinkaruk, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Riese Zmolek, D assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Delete Fedor Gordeev, D placed on reserve
Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve
Delete Sean Giles, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Max Humitz, F loaned to Grand Rapids
Kansas City:
Add Shawn Bock, G added as EBUG
Maine:
Add Michael Kim, D returned from loan to Springfield
Add Jake Bricknell, F activated from reserve
Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve
Delete J.D. Greenway, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)
Newfoundland:
Add Brennan Kapcheck, D activated from reserve
Delete Matteo Pietroniro, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Hugo Alnefelt, G assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Reading:
Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Add Ryan MacKinnon, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Kirill Ustimenko, G activated from reserve
Delete David Drake, D loaned to Providence
Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Patrick Kramer, F activated from reserve
Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin McIlmurray, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Jordon Stone, D activated from Injured Reserve
Worcester:
Add Nick Albano, D returned from loan to Springfield
