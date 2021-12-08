Heartlanders Announce Update Regarding ECHL Health & Safety Protocols
December 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, IA - The Iowa Heartlanders announced Wednesday Head Coach Gerry Fleming and two players have entered the ECHL's Health & Safety Protocol and will miss Wednesday's game vs. Toledo at 7:00 p.m. Assistant Coach Derek Damon will lead the team's bench tonight.
Upon learning of the need for a player to enter the League's Health & Safety Protocol, all members of the Heartlanders' authorized hockey personnel were tested, which revealed the need for Coach Fleming and two players to miss Wednesday's game.
The Iowa Heartlanders will continue to closely monitor this situation and strictly follow the league's Health & Safety Protocol.
Upcoming Home Games
Toledo is in town for big promotional week on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Wednesday is College Night with discounted college tickets for those with college ID or a .edu email address. Friday is the team's first-ever Teddy Bear Toss, pres. by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic. Fans are welcome to bring teddy bears and other stuffed animals into the game and throw them on the ice after the Heartlanders score their first goal. All stuffed animals will be donated to local organizations helping those in need during this holiday season.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Heartlanders rematch the Walleye for another Healthcare Heroes Night, pres. by Mercy Iowa City.
Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
