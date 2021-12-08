Heartlanders Announce Update Regarding ECHL Health & Safety Protocols

Coralville, IA - The Iowa Heartlanders announced Wednesday Head Coach Gerry Fleming and two players have entered the ECHL's Health & Safety Protocol and will miss Wednesday's game vs. Toledo at 7:00 p.m. Assistant Coach Derek Damon will lead the team's bench tonight.

Upon learning of the need for a player to enter the League's Health & Safety Protocol, all members of the Heartlanders' authorized hockey personnel were tested, which revealed the need for Coach Fleming and two players to miss Wednesday's game.

The Iowa Heartlanders will continue to closely monitor this situation and strictly follow the league's Health & Safety Protocol.

