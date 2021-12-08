Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: December 8-10

LAST WEEK: The Cyclones began the month of December 0-3-0-0, falling to Wheeling, Indy, and Toledo, respectively. The club will look to bounce back as they open up a stretch of four games in five days.

CALL-UPS: Cincinnati has sent eight players to the American Hockey League this season, and three in the last 48 hours. Goaltender Mat Robson was recalled to the Rochester Americans; Cincinnati's AHL affiliate, while defenseman Wyatt Ege and forward Patrick Polino signed tryout contracts with the Providence Bruins. With Robson sent up, Cyclones Head Coach Jason Payne has announced that the team has signed goaltender Sean Bonar to a Standard Player Contract.

Here's what's on tap for the Cyclones this week:

WEDNESDAY 12/8: The Cyclones host the Wheeling Nailers for the first time this season at Heritage Bank Center. It's meeting 3-of-10 overall on the year against the Nailers and it's an Ugly Christmas Sock Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans! Puck drop is slated for 7:30PM with doors opening an hour prior.

FRIDAY 12/10: It's ELF Night as the Cyclones welcome the Indy Fuel to town. The 'Clones will wear specialty ELF-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game. Face-off is set for 7:30PM. Doors will open at 6:30PM.

AWAY GAMES: The Cyclones play a pair of games in Wheeling against the Nailers on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's game will start at 7:10PM, with a Sunday matinee to follow at 4:10PM. Each game can be watched live with a FloHockey subscription, or listened to for free online at https://mixlr.com/cincinnati-cyclones/

DOWN THE ROAD: Friday in Wheeling begins a season long-7 game road trip for the 'Clones, taking them through Wheeling and Fort Wayne three times each, plus a game on the road against Indy.

