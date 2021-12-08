Game Notes: vs Kansas City

December 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #21 vs Kansas City

12/5/21 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Logan Nelson and Stephen Baylis both had a goal and an assist, David Tendeck made 36 saves on 37 shots and the Rush cruised past the Allen Americans, 4-1, Sunday afternoon at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Brett Gravelle and Colton Leiter also scored and Alden Weller dished out a pair of assists in the win.

HOME, SWEET HOME: Wednesday is the first home game for Rapid City in two-and-a-half weeks. The Rush last skated on home ice on November 20 and have played their last eight games on the road. Rapid City is 3-4-0-1 at home this season as opposed to 5-5-1-1 on the road.

ON THE LEADERBOARD: The Rush have been paced all season by Logan Nelson, who leads the team with 24 points on eight goals and 16 assists. Nelson is tied for third in the ECHL in points and tied for the league lead in assists. Stephen Baylis is the only other Rush averaging at least a point per game as he has 20 points on 11 goals and nine assists. Baylis is tied for fourth in the league in goals and is the only Rapid City skater with double digit goals this season.

HOW THEY MATCH UP: Wednesday is the third scheduled game between the Rush and Mavericks this season. The Rush are 2-0-0-0 against Kansas City in the season series thus far with a pair of wins against the Mavericks on the road. Stephen Baylis leads Rapid City with four points (2 G, 2 A) in those two games. Lukas Parik was the starting goaltender for each and owns a .925 SV% against the Mavericks. For Kansas City, Nick Pastujov has a goal and two assists and Lane Scheidl has two goals against the Rush to lead the Mavericks attack.

MR. 300: Garrett Klotz will hit a milestone on Wednesday night as he will play in his 300th ECHL game. It will be his 613th game as a pro; Klotz has also played in 157 games in the AHL, 104 in the CHL and 52 games in the UK in the EIHL. Klotz has appeared in 119 games for the Rush over four seasons and has 11 goals, 17 assists and 318 penalty minutes in his time with Rapid City.

ODDS AND ENDS: Alden Weller recorded two assists on Sunday, for both his first multi-point game of his pro career and his first two professional assists...Quinn Wichers also recorded his first professional assist on Sunday...Rapid City matched a season high with seven power plays against in its 4-1 win on Sunday...the Rush are 21-for-22 on the penalty kill in their last five games...in their two games against Kansas City this season, the Rush are 3-for-9 on the power play.

UP NEXT: The Rush will again host the Mavericks on Friday night. It's Elf Night, presented by Dakota Barricade, and the Rush will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.