Everblades Drop Anchor in Norfolk on Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. - The Florida Everblades and Norfolk Admirals take to the ice for the opening game of a three-game series at Scope Arena on Wednesday night. The series will continue on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop for each of the three games is scheduled for 7:30 pm.

THE OPPONENT: Norfolk is the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves. The Admirals (10-8-0-1) have accumulated 21 points in the ECHL standings, tied with the Everblades (8-6-2-3) for second place in the South Division, just two points behind division-leading Orlando (11-7-1-0) which has 23 points. Alex Tonge leads the Norfolk club with 17 points and 10 assists, while sitting in a deadlock with Chase Lang for the team lead in goals with seven. Goaltender Beck Warm has been solid all season and ranks 11th in the league with a 2.21 GAA and fourth with a .932 save percentage.

THE SERIES: Florida holds a 20-4-4 (.786) advantage in the all-time series with Norfolk dating back to 2015-16 following the Admirals' move from Bakersfield, California. This season, the Everblades and Admirals have met three times, with the Blades recording a 1-1-0-1 record in the three games that were all played in Hertz Arena to close out October. In the opening game, Florida captured a 5-4 victory behind two goals from John McCarron and a game-winner from Alex Aleardi midway through the third period. Norfolk took the second game 2-1 and also claimed a 4-3 shootout victory in the final meeting of the series. The Everblades and Admirals will not play again in the regular season.

LAST TIME OUT: On Saturday, a Hertz Arena season-best crowd of 7,358 watched the Florida Skunk Apes - on a special one-night rebrand - come up on the short end of a 6-3 decision against Trois Rivières for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game. John McCarron, Bobo Carpenter and Blake Winiecki all lit the lamp for the Skunk Apes.

BLUE LINE SPECIAL: While not factoring in the scoring on Saturday, Jake McLaughlin has been quite the playmaker for the Everblades, recording two assists in each of the previous two games. The Hinsdale, Illinois native has notched a team-best 13 assists this season, which ties him for the ECHL lead among defensemen.

WHO: Everblades vs. Norfolk Admirals

WHERE: Scope Arena (Norfolk, Va.)

WHEN: Wednesday, December 8 at 7:30 pm

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

