Baldwin Traded to Greenville
December 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today they have traded defenseman Corbin Baldwin to Greenville in exchange for cash. Goaltender Jiri Patera has been recalled to Henderson of the AHL and veteran forward Connor Jones has been activated from the Commissioner's Exempt list.
Baldwin, 31, skated six games with the Komets this season tallying one assist. Jiri Patera has started nine games this season, posting a record of 4-4-1 and a goals-against average of 2.54.
Connor Jones, 31, has skated in 15 games this season, netting three goals and nine assists.
Upcoming Promotions
Kids Seat Free Night - Saturday, December 18th - Receive a FREE Child Ticket with the purchase of a full-priced adult of equal or greater value. Offer valid only at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office
Single-game tickets are on sale now at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum ticket office. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.
