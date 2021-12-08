Game Preview: Solar Bears at Swamp Rabbits: December 8, 2021

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears (11-7-1-0) open up a season-high six-game road trip tonight with their first visit of the season to Greenville as they take on the Swamp Rabbits (7-7-1-1) at 7 p.m. from Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

This is the 82nd meeting between Orlando and Greenville, with the Solar Bears owning a lifetime record of 44-28-5-4 (.599). The two clubs will face each other seven times this season - four at home, and three on the road. The Solar Bears went 7-3-1-0 last season against the Swamp Rabbits.

Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt is expected to start tonight for the Solar Bears. The 2019 third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning has played professionally the last two seasons for HV71 in his native Sweden, and already made his North American debut this season with the Syracuse Crunch.

The Solar Bears are 10-0-0-0 when scoring first.

Forward Steenn Pasichnuk carries a four-game point streak (2g-2a) into tonight's game.

Luke McInnis has five points (2g-3a) in his last six games. Orlando is 5-0-1-0 when the defenseman records a point.

Following a 2-6-0-0 start, the Swamp Rabbits have since recovered and gone on a 5-1-1-1 tear. The Swamp Rabbits are in the second season of an affiliation with the NHL's Florida Panthers, with former Panthers 2015 draft pick Karch Bachman on the roster. Greenville has several players in the L.A. Kings pipeline assigned to the club as well, including 2020-21 Solar Bears forward Nikita Pavlychev, who signed an AHL contract with the Ontario Reign this summer.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their road trip when they battle the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Gas South Arena. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Janney Roofing, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

