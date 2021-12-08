Thunder Welcomes Allen for a Pair this Week

December 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, returns home this week for a pair of games against the Allen Americans.

Join us Thursday night for Throwback Thursday. In honor of our 30th Anniversary season, fans can get pricing dating back to our 1992-93 inaugural campaign. Fan Zone tickets are just $6 and Goal Zone seating are just $9. Also, grab one of our exclusive throwback t-shirts that will be available at the team store. DJ Trick will at the game as well to help get the crowd going. To buy tickets, click HERE.

Friday night is loaded with all kinds of holiday fun. Ole Saint Nick will be at the game along with Ms. Claus. Bring the kids and get a complimentary photo on the concourse. Kids can get in for just $2 with a paid adult ticket. This offer is only good in person at the Thunder office or at the box office the night of the game. Fans are encouraged to wear their best Ugly Christmas Sweater and kids can wear their best holiday pajamas.

Stay afterwards and join Santa and Ms. Claus in the Cox Lounge for story time as he reads "The Night Before Christmas." Complimentary milk and cookies will be available.

The team will be wearing a special Ugly Christmas Sweater uniform that will be auctioned off live after the game. To buy tickets, click HERE. .

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

