Oilers Score Six Unanswered in Win over Grizzlies

December 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Oilers dispatched Utah 7-3 at the BOK Center on Thursday night.

Christian Simeone opened the scoring for the second time in the season series, potting a goal just 34 seconds into the action. Luka Burzan extended Utah's lead to 2-0, jumping on a turnover 6:29 into the game. Alex Kromm answered 13 seconds after, ramping a shot from Jimmy Soper over the shoulder of Trent Miner. Dylan Sadowy tied the game 2-2 with 2:12 left in the first period, tapping in a back-door feed from Adam Pleskach, giving Sadowy goals in five-straight games.

Soper released a wrist shot from the left circle, beating Miner to give Tulsa its first lead of the game. Jordan Ernst made it a 4-2 Oilers' lead 7:18 into the second period, tipping the puck through the five hole of Miner on a five-minute power play. Jack Doremus extended Tulsa's lead to 5-2, uncorking a wrister from the left wing with 2:13 left in the second frame.

Darren McCormick put the Oilers on top 6-2 6:17 into the final frame, streaking from the penalty box to the left hash before finishing off a feed from Logan Coomes. Mason Mannek brought Utah within three, shoveling home a rebound 10:40 into the final period. Pleskach finished a rebound of his own 52 seconds later, closing the score 7-3 in Tulsa's favor.

The Oilers return to the BOK Center tomorrow, Dec. 9 to square off against Utah again at 7:05 p.m.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.