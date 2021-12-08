Oilers Score Six Unanswered in Win over Grizzlies
December 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Oilers dispatched Utah 7-3 at the BOK Center on Thursday night.
Christian Simeone opened the scoring for the second time in the season series, potting a goal just 34 seconds into the action. Luka Burzan extended Utah's lead to 2-0, jumping on a turnover 6:29 into the game. Alex Kromm answered 13 seconds after, ramping a shot from Jimmy Soper over the shoulder of Trent Miner. Dylan Sadowy tied the game 2-2 with 2:12 left in the first period, tapping in a back-door feed from Adam Pleskach, giving Sadowy goals in five-straight games.
Soper released a wrist shot from the left circle, beating Miner to give Tulsa its first lead of the game. Jordan Ernst made it a 4-2 Oilers' lead 7:18 into the second period, tipping the puck through the five hole of Miner on a five-minute power play. Jack Doremus extended Tulsa's lead to 5-2, uncorking a wrister from the left wing with 2:13 left in the second frame.
Darren McCormick put the Oilers on top 6-2 6:17 into the final frame, streaking from the penalty box to the left hash before finishing off a feed from Logan Coomes. Mason Mannek brought Utah within three, shoveling home a rebound 10:40 into the final period. Pleskach finished a rebound of his own 52 seconds later, closing the score 7-3 in Tulsa's favor.
The Oilers return to the BOK Center tomorrow, Dec. 9 to square off against Utah again at 7:05 p.m.
