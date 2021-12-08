Zimmer, Rabbits Hold off Solar Bears for Wednesday Win
December 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits held off the Orlando Solar Bears for a 4-2 victory on Wednesday Night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The first period saw goaltenders Hugo Alnefelt and Evan Fitzpatrick make a number of outstanding saves before the Swamp Rabbits made the breakthrough with 45 seconds remaining in the frame. Max Zimmer sniped his sixth goal of the season into the back of the net to give Greenville the 1-0 lead.
After a scoreless second period, Nikita Pavlychev scored his fifth of the season to extend Greenville's lead, before Ian Park netted an answer at the 5:23 mark in the third period to bring Orlando within a goal. Zimmer would score his second of the game at the 7:13 mark before Steenn Pasichnuk added a second Solar Bears goal. With the Orlando net empty, Liam Pecararo iced the game with the empty-net goal 18:35.
With the victory Greenville advances to 8-7-1-1 while the Solar Bears fall to 11-8-1-0 on the season.
Greenville travels to the state of Florida to take on the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday night before traveling to Duluth, GA to face-off with the Atlanta Gladiators ahead of the teams' meeting in Greenville on Sunday afternoon.
