Details for the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Announced

JACKSONVILLE, FL -- Jax Chamber, the City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Icemen unveiled plans for the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All Star Classic to be held on January 16th and 17th at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and various other locations in Downtown Jacksonville. The two-day event culminates with the All-Star Game to be played at the Arena on Monday, January 17th. The format of the game, selected by the Icemen, is the ECHL All-Stars versus the Jacksonville Icemen. In addition, a portion of the profits of the event will benefit Kids Hope Alliance.

The schedule of events for the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic is as follows:

Sunday, January 16th, 2022

All Star Fan Fest, presented by Hodges Mazda,

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena at 2PM-8PM

Monday, January 17th, 2022

2022 ECHL Hall of Fame Banquet, presented by BFL Canada & Sutton Special Risk, at the DoubleTree Jacksonville Riverfront, 12:00PM-2:00PM

2022 Warrior/ECHL All Star Classic presented by City of Jacksonville,

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena 7:30PM

Ticket information for all events is available at www.jacksonvilleicemen.com/allstar

A special corporate ticket package is also available for businesses to entertain employees and other guests at this historic event. For more information, visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com/allstarcompany or contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825.

A portion of the proceeds of the event will benefit Kids Hope Alliance, a non-profit organization that invests annually in children's and youth programs and services in Duval County. Kids Hope Alliance strives to provide services and activities that address the critical needs of children and you in our area, to ensure they reach their academic, career and civic potential.

The Icemen are celebrating their Fifth Anniversary Season. In addition to the hosting the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, the Icemen are currently in the process of renovating the Community First Igloo, which will soon become a state of the art, two-sheet ice facility with a restaurant/bar and pro shop. The facility will serve as platform to grow youth and adult hockey across the region.

The ECHL is the Premier AA Hockey League. The league is currently in its 34th season and is home to 27 teams in 20 states and two Canadian provinces. There have been 705 players who have gone on to play in the National Hockey League after starting their careers in the ECHL.

