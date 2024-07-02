Sneaky Or Illegal Play in Atlanta? Red Card Deserved in New York?

July 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC YouTube Video







Welcome to another edition of Instant Replay. In this episode, Andrew Wiebe breaks down the controversial play in the 97th minute that secured a win for Atlanta. He also delves into the red card incident in the Atlantic Cup clash between the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United. Finally, he wraps up with an analysis of some contentious offside and penalty kick decisions.

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #replay

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.