Smith-Njigba's Single Lifts Indians to Victory

April 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Anthony Alford launched the first home run of his rehab assignment, Canaan Smith-Njigba roped a go-ahead two-run single and Cal Mitchell went 3-for-4 to lead the Indianapolis Indians to a 5-3 win over the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday afternoon.

After Alford gave the Indians (7-6) their first lead of the series in the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run deep out to left field, Jose Fermin countered with a solo shot of his own in the third to tie the game. The Clippers then took the lead when a throwing error by shortstop Oneil Cruz scored former Indian Mitchell Tolman from second base.

The Columbus (10-4) lead didn't last long, however, and the first five Indians batters reached base safely in the bottom of the fourth to shift the game back in Indy's favor. With a pair of runners in scoring position, Smith-Njigba smacked a single up the middle to score Mason Martin and Rodolfo Castro. He was then driven in on a double play three batters later.

Indianapolis added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on a bases-loaded walk to offset Fermin's second solo homer of the day in the top of the ninth inning.

In relief of starter Osvaldo Bido, who surrendered one earned run in 4.0 innings, right-hander Eric Hanhold (W, 1-0) tossed 1.0 hitless inning as the Indians took the lead. The Indians bullpen, capped by Hunter Stratton (S, 1), surrendered one earned run on three hits in the final 5.0 innings.

Southpaw Brett Daniels (L, 1-1) surrendered the go-ahead single to Smith-Njigba for the Indians win. Columbus had won nine consecutive games prior to today's contest.

Mitchell's three hits tied his high for the season, set on April 16 at St. Paul. He is now hitting .372 (16-for-43) in 12 games this season.

The Indians will look to build on today's win at 12:05 PM ET tomorrow at Victory Field. Evansville, Ind. native Jerad Eickhoff (1-0, 8.53) will take the bump for the Indians against LHP Jamie Arias (0-0, -.--) in his Triple-A debut.

