'Pigs Clip Wings, 6-1, in Series Opener Tuesday

After ending the series against Buffalo on a strong note, the Red Wings (7-6) headed to Coca-Cola Park to take on the IronPigs (6-7) in hopes of keeping that momentum rolling. Lehigh Valley had other plans for Rochester on Tuesday night, as the IronPigs defeated the Wings, 6-1.

Colton Eastman started on the mound for Lehigh Valley and had quite the outing for the opposing club. The right-hander pitched 4.0 innings, allowing just one hit while racking up seven strikeouts. Eastman handed the ball over to the bullpen to start the 5th and the relievers picked up where the starter left off, pitching five scoreless innings while allowing just three hits. The red-hot Wings' lineup that combined for 19 runs through the final two games against the Bisons mustered up just four hits and one run against the IronPigs.

Lehigh Valley scored four runs in the third inning, an inning that has haunted the Wings all year. Heading into the third series of the season, Rochester had allowed 18 runs in the third inning, the most by any team in the International league

With Tuesday night's loss, the Red Wings now fall to 0-3 in series openers, losing the season opener in Toledo, and the home opener to Buffalo. The Wings have proven to do their best work as the series continues, with four of their seven wins coming on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Red Wings' lone run came in the top of the 4th. Joey Meneses doubled with two outs, putting a runner in scoring position for Rochester. Meneses later scored after a throwing error allowed Richard Urena to reach base.

Ben Braymer started on the bump for Rochester, earning his first start for the club this season. The lefty completed 2.2 innings allowing four earned runs on four hits while walking two batters and striking out two more.

Despite the loss, the Wings' bullpen was able to continue their momentum, allowing one earned run on two hits. Heading into the Lehigh Valley series, the Rochester bullpen ranked second in strikeouts (76) and fourth in earned run average (3.28) in the International League.

The Red Wings and IronPigs go right back at it tomorrow evening. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm. Luis Reyes is expected to start on the mound for Rochester, with Ricardo Sanchez starting for Lehigh Valley.

