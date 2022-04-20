Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

April 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (5-6) vs Buffalo Bisons (7-5)

Games 12 & 13 | Road Games 6 & 7 | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Wednesday, April 20, 2022 | First Pitch 12:30 PM

GAME ONE

RHP Hayden Wesneski (0-1, 0.00) vs RHP Casey Lawrence (2-0, 1.64)

GAME TWO

RHP Deivi García (0-1, 8.53) vs RHP Andrew Bash (0-1, 1.59)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (April 17, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a double header with the Norfolk Tides on Easter Sunday, salvaging the final game of their first home series of the 2022 campaign. With the game two win, the RailRiders snapped their six-game losing streak and picked up their first win at PNC Field this season.

After falling 5-1 in game one, RailRiders pitching shut down the potent Norfolk offense, blanking them and allowing just three hits in a 1-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre victory in game two. Oswald Peraza played the role of hero with a walk-off double in the seventh.

The story of the day was Manny Bañuelos. Making his first start in affiliated baseball in nearly three calendar years, the veteran lefty pitched four shutout innings for the RailRiders with five strikeouts. Kevin Smith got the start for Norfolk and nearly matched Bañuelos with three shutout frames of his own.

Locked in a scoreless pitcher's duel, Scranton Wilkes/Barre came through in the clutch with a two-out rally in the home half of the seventh. After a walk to pinch-hitter José Peraza, Oswald Peraza crushed the first pitch he saw off the base of the right field wall for a game-winning RBI double. It was the first walk-off win of the season for the RailRiders and first home win.

Ryan Weber (1-0) earned his first win of the season after three shutout innings out of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's bullpen.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on the road at Sahlen Field to face the Buffalo Bisons for the first time this season. After the series opener slated for Tuesday was postponed due to inclement weather, the RailRiders are set to play their second straight double header on Wednesday afternoon. This is the first time the RailRiders play at Sahlen Field since June 6, 2019 (3-2 L).

CAN WE GET BACK TO WINNING? - The RailRiders snapped a six-game losing streak with a walk-off win against Norfolk in game two on Easter Sunday. The six-game streak was the longest since Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lost nine straight from August 28 to September 5, 2021. Five of those losses occurred at home. The longest home losing streak the RailRiders had in 2021 was nine which lasted from August 15 to September 5. The RailRiders won four straight road games to open the season in Syracuse before falling in the eventual finale in a loss on April 9 (4-3).

HAY THERE - Hayden Wesneski is set to make his third start of the season in game one today. Through two outings (8.2 IP) this year against Syracuse and Norfolk he has yet to get any run support. Wesneski has yet to be charged with an earned run (one unearned). This will be the first time he pitches against Buffalo in his career.

DEIVI DAY - Deivi García takes the hill in game two. This will be the fourth time he faces the Bisons in his career. He has allowed 11 earned runs against Buffalo in 6.0 IP, dating back to 2019. The right hander allowed five runs against Norfolk across 3.1 innings April 14. García is searching for his first win since September 10, 2021 vs Rochester (5.0 IP, 4 H, ER, 2 BB, 6 K).

CASEY WITHOUT THE BAT - Casey Lawrence will start the first of two for Buffalo today. This will be his eighth appearance against the RailRiders (sixth start). He has never earned a win against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, going 0-3, allowing 14 earned runs to score in 29.1 IP (4.30 ERA). Last time out, Lawrence allowed one run against Rochester across six innings with six hits, a walk and four strikeouts. Through his first eleven innings this season (two starts), he holds a 0.82 WHIP which is the lowest among Buffalo starters. Lawrence pitched in Independent Baseball with the York Revolution and is currently in his second stint in the Blue Jays system after rejoining the organization in 2021.

BASH BRO - Right hander Andrew Bash will take the hill in game two for Buffalo this afternoon. This will be his third appearance of the season and of his Triple-A career, but his first start. Today is just his fifth professional start. The 25 year-old last pitched five days ago against the Rochester Red Wings after allowing a run in 2.2 innings of work and being saddled with his first loss. He was signed as a minor league free agent last June by Toronto after being released by the Los Angeles Angels (team who drafted him). Bash pitched at three levels last season in the Blue Jays system, tallying a combined 5.50 ERA in 16 appearances.

GUZ, THE MÁN - Ronald Guzmán was hot in the series against Norfolk with extra base hits in three of the five games he played. He also drove in three runs on Friday, a single-game high. The last time he drove in three or more runs in a game was July 31, 2019 (four RBI) while playing for the Nashville Sounds. He homered in back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday. The 27 year-old has reached base in all nine games he has played in. It's the longest stretch for any RailRider this season. Guzmán missed nearly the entirety of the 2021 season due to a season-ending injury on April 13. A cartilage tear in his right knee which required surgery limited him to just seven games last season.

STREAKY - Ender Inciarte has a hit in six straight games (7-23, 2 HR, 5 RBI). It's the longest hit streak for any RailRider this season.... Greg Bird has gone hitless in his last five games (0-15)... Adam McKay has not allowed a run in back-to-back outings...

QUICK HITS - LHP JP Sears was optioned to SWB on April 16 after earning his first career win for the Yankees. He is slated to pitch on Thursday... The RailRiders stole a base in game two on Sunday. The had not attempted a stolen base in seven of their previous eight games... Phillips Evans doubled twice on Thursday. He is the third RailRider to do so... The RailRiders did not sweep a double-header in 2021. They have swept one (@ Syracuse) and already playing in their third double header of the season today...

AROUND THE ORG - The Yankees (6-5) defeated the Detroit Tigers (4-6) 4-2 on Tuesday. The Yankees used six total pitchers after Gerrit Cole could not make it out of the second inning. Luis Severino faces Eduardo Rodriguez tonight at 6:40 PM at Comerica Park... The Hartford Yard Goats (5-5) defeated the Somerset Patriots (6-4) 4-0 Tuesday. The Patriots were no-hit into the eighth inning. The two play again tonight at 7:05 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (5-5) struck out a season-high 17 batters in a 5-3 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones (6-4) in their home opener on Tuesday. Carlos Narvaez's first home run of the season gave the Renegades the lead in the bottom of the sixth. They play tonight at 7:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (6-4) suffered a 2-1 walkoff loss to the Clearwater Threshers (2-8). The Tarpons only run of the game came in the third inning when Benjamin Cowles was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Tampa pitching struck out 11 batters while walking just one. They play tonight at 6:30 PM...

