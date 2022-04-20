Narrow Losses for RailRiders in Both Ends of Double Dip

April 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped both games of a double header to the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday afternoon. Despite home runs from Miguel Andújar and Matt Pita, both games were decided by just one run.

Hayden Wesneski shined for the RailRiders in his 4.1 innings of work during game one. Making his third start of the season, Wesneski struck out a season-high six batters. He opposed veteran Casey Lawrence, who surrendered a solo shot to Andújar in the fourth inning. His second home run of the season sailed over the left field wall. It would be the only run charged to Lawrence.

The Bisons grabbed the lead in their half of the fifth. After Wesneski walked and hit a batter, Zach Greene allowed a two-run double to Cullen Large as Buffalo took a 2-1 lead. The lead would prove to hold as the RailRiders could not find a base runner in the final two innings.

Wesneski (0-2) suffered his second loss. Lawrence (3-0) garnered his third win in as many starts. Andrew Vasquez recorded the final five outs for his first save since 2019. The RailRiders fell 2-1.

In game two, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Deivi García surrendered a pair of runs in the second inning. Nathan Lukes brought both in with a bases loaded single. The RailRiders answered back in their half of the third. Matt Pita lifted a fly ball that hit off the top of the left centerfield wall which was ruled a three-run home run. David Freitas and Ryan LaMarre scored on the play. Buffalo tied the game at three in the bottom of the inning with a double.

García left after four innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out three. He did not factor into the decision. The score held into the top of the seventh. The RailRiders took the lead on an Andújar single to plate Ryan LaMarre for a 4-3 SWB lead. Buffalo scored courtesy of the speedy Samad Taylor, who came home from second on a ground ball into the shallow right field grass.

The RailRiders would bring home pinch runner Evan Alexander on a Jose Peraza sac fly to give the lead back to SWB 5-4. Buffalo took advantage of an error in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at five, eventually walking it off on a Vinny Capra single to left for a 6-5 final.

Trevor Lane (1-1) was saddled with a blown save (1) and a loss. Joe Biagini (1-1) pitched the eighth and won his first of the year. With the two losses, the RailRiders move to 5-8 on the young season.

The RailRiders and Bisons will meet for game three of six Thursday night at 6:05 PM with Luis Gil on the hill for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. All the action can be heard on swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.