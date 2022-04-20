Bottom of Memphis Order Supplies Offense in Rain-Shortened Loss

April 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds dropped a rain-shortened game, 9-6, to the Omaha Storm Chasers in game two of a six-game homestand on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

All six runs for Memphis scored with two outs and were either scored or driven in by a member of the bottom four in the Redbirds lineup.

Third baseman Cory Spangenberg hit his second home run of the season with two outs in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game at four.

Center fielder Scott Hurst gave Memphis a temporary 5-4 lead with a single later in the third, driving in left fielder Clint Coulter. Hurst went 2-for-4 on the afternoon with a pair of RBIs.

Right fielder Justin Toerner had a very productive day at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a pair of singles, a walk and a sacrifice fly. Toerner brought the Redbirds closer in the bottom of the seventh inning with a sacrifice fly to left to make the score 7-6.

Coulter, in addition to his two runs scored, added an outfield assist to cut down a runner at the plate to end the top of the seventh. The throw brought the Redbirds season total for outfield assists to seven. Coulter is the sixth outfielder to tally an assist for Memphis this season.

First pitch was delayed one hour and five minutes due to inclement weather. Just before the top of the ninth inning, the game was called due to rain.

Memphis (7-7) and Omaha (7-7) return to action at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday night at AutoZone Park to continue the six-game series.

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.