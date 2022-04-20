Jacksonville Surges to Eight-Run Win over Gwinnett

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thanks to a power surge from Lewin Díaz and Charles Leblanc in the lineup, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp came away with a 9-1 win over the Gwinnett Stripers Wednesday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp (7-7) took control from the first pitch in the bottom of the first. Brian Miller led off with a single against Gwinnett (5-9) starter Allan Winans (L, 0-1) and Peyton Burdick was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base. With runners at first and second, Díaz (3) blasted a three-run home run to give Jacksonville an early 3-0 advantage. Nick Fortes followed with a walk and after two quick outs, Leblanc (3) launched a two-run home run to push the Jacksonville lead to 5-0.

The offense continued in the bottom of the second. With one out, Miller walked and stole second. After a flyout, Díaz ripped a double to right field, scoring Miller from second to increase the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 6-0.

Gwinnett broke their 29.2 inning scoreless streak in the top of the third. With one out, Ronald Acuña Jr. walked and stole second. An errant pickoff attempt at second allowed Acuña to advance to third. He then scored on a sacrifice fly by Phil Gosselin to cut the Stripers' deficit to 6-1.

After two shutout innings, the Jumbo Shrimp added three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Lorenzo Quintana led off with a single and advanced to third on a JJ Bleday double. Leblanc continued his tear, crushing his second home run of the game, a three-run bomb to blow the game open at 9-1 in favor of Jacksonville.

Braxton Garrett (1-1) had the longest start of any Jumbo Shrimp pitcher this season, tossing seven innings with one unearned run allowed on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts. The bullpen also kept the Gwinnett bats quiet as Jeff Brigham threw one perfect inning with one strikeout and Tommy Eveld closed out the final inning with two punchouts.

The Jumbo Shrimp continue their series with Gwinnett on Thursday with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.

