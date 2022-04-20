Rested Mud Hens Shred Saints in Series Opener

TOLEDO, OH.: The Toledo Mud Hens scored in six of the eight innings they swung the bats, also holding the St. Paul Saints to just three hits, as part of an 11-0 blowout victory on Tuesday night at Fifth Third Field.

Kody Clemens got the offense going immediately in the bottom of the first with a one-out double. He advanced on a wild pitch from RHP Cole Sands and scored on a Derek Hill sacrifice fly to push the Hens into the lead early.

Sands (0-2) took the loss for the Saints, surrendering six hits and five earned runs while getting through just 1 and 2/3's innings in his start.

Four straight hits paved the way for a huge second inning for Toledo. Singles from Ryan Kreidler, Ryan Lavarnway, and an RBI knock from Jack Lopez brought in another run. Jacob Robson followed with a two-run triple to the alleyway in left-center, doubling the Hens lead to 4-0. Zack Short allowed Robson to come across with a two-base hit in the frame as well.

Toledo got a two-out rally going in the third, culminating with an additional run scoring to balloon the margin to 6-0. Lopez notched a single, Robson walked, and on a ball put into play by John Valente, Lopez scored on the fielding error committed by Jose Miranda of the Saints.

An RBI groundout from Ryan Kreidler enabled Lester to touch up for a 7-0 edge after four stanzas.

Clemens and Hill climbed aboard ahead of Lester in the sixth, scoring on a two-run double to increase the lead even more. Two batters later, Lavarnway doubled in Lester to cap the three-spot in the inning versus Saints RHP Jordan Gore: 9-0 Hens.

Back-to-back walks of Lester and Kreidler doomed Saints RHP Ryan Mason in the eighth. A fielder's choice hit into by Lopez and a subsequent throwing error by St. Paul shortstop Royce Lewis during the play pushed Lester home to complete the scoring.

Josh Lester led the way offensively by going 2-4 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. He joined the rehabbing Derek Hill by reaching base three times on the night. Lester extended his hitting streak to four consecutive assignments with the strong performance.

Clemens and Lavarnway each went 2-5 for the Mud Hens and each scored at least one run. Lopez ended up with two hits and two RBIs.

Not lost in the shuffle was a masterful performance on the mound by Toledo's pitchers. Starter RHP Elvin Rodriguez piled up five strikeouts and worked around two hits and a walk in three innings pitched. RHP Alex Powers (1-0) snagged the win by going two scoreless frames with three strikeouts. RHP Miguel Diaz limited the Saints to one hit over five outs. RHP Luis Castillo and RHP Derek Law combined to blank St. Paul over the final 2 and 1/3's frames.

NEXT UP: The first set of the 2022 season between the Saints and Mud Hens continues Wednesday night at Fifth Third Field. First pitch will be thrown at 6:35 p.m.

