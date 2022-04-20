Amburgey Goes Deep But Bats Out-Homered in 7-2 Loss

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Iowa Cubs lifted four home runs to defeat the Louisville Bats 7-1 Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Jared Young went deep twice, lifting a solo shot in the fourth and two-run blast in the fifth. Brennen Davis also joined in the barrage with a solo homer immediately after Young's long ball in the fourth inning, before Alfonso Rivas completed the four-homer attack with his blast in the eighth.

With the offense paving the way, right-hander Robert Gsellman cruised to face just one batter above the minimum through his 4.0-inning start. He struck out one, walked one and allowed one hit, but erased the base hit with a double play in the bottom of the third.

Trey Amburgey broke up the shutout with a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth. Amburgey finished with a pair of hits in the contest and now has six hits over his last five games.

Allen Cordoba also plated a run in the ninth with an RBI single up the middle with two outs.

Randy Wynne suffered the loss for the Bats with four runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings.

The two teams continue their six-game series Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Graham Ashcraft (1-1, 1.08) takes the mound for the Bats against RHP Adrian Sampson (0-1, 6.00).

