Haseley Promoted to White Sox
April 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
OF Adam Haseley, a member of the Chicago White Sox 40-man roster, was promoted today to serve as the 29th player for the team's doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, OH. In 10 games this season with the Knights, Haseley is hitting .211 (8-for-38) with four runs scored, one double and two RBIs.
In all, the Knights have now sent five players to the Chicago White Sox this year. Those players, in order by their promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 7), RHP Matt Foster (April 7), RHP Jimmy Lambert (April 12), LHP Anderson Severino (April 12) and OF Adam Haseley (April 20).
