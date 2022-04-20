Haseley Promoted to White Sox

April 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







OF Adam Haseley, a member of the Chicago White Sox 40-man roster, was promoted today to serve as the 29th player for the team's doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, OH. In 10 games this season with the Knights, Haseley is hitting .211 (8-for-38) with four runs scored, one double and two RBIs.

In all, the Knights have now sent five players to the Chicago White Sox this year. Those players, in order by their promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 7), RHP Matt Foster (April 7), RHP Jimmy Lambert (April 12), LHP Anderson Severino (April 12) and OF Adam Haseley (April 20).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.