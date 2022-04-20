IronPigs flash muscle in 12-4 win over Rochester
April 20, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, PA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (7-7) defeated the Rochester Red Wings (7-7) 12-4 on Wednesday night behind a lot of offense. Jorge Bonifacio and Darick Hall each homered twice, and the IronPigs have now won three straight games for the first time this season.
After former IronPigs 2018 MVP Joey Meneses gave Rochester a 1-0 lead against Hans Crouse in the top of the first inning, Bonifacio blasted a three-run home run against Luis Reyes (0-1) in the bottom of the first inning. Will Toffey followed with an RBI triple that scored Drew Maggi and gave Lehigh Valley a 4-1 lead.
Rochester got a run against Crouse in the top of the second inning as Chris Herrmann hit an RBI single. Rochester cut Lehigh Valley's lead to 4-2. That did not last long as Darick Hall hit a two-run home run against Reyes in the bottom of the second inning to extend Lehigh Valley's lead to 6-2.
The Pigs scored three more runs against Reyes in the bottom of the third inning. Maggi hit an RBI double that scored Nick Maton. John Andreoli brought Maggi in to score with a sacrifice fly and Donny Sands hit an RBI single. Crouse turned in three innings before passing the ball to Mark Appel (2-0) who pitched two innings in relief. The Red Wings scored two runs against Appel to make the score 9-4.
Hall and Bonifacio hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Lehigh Valley an 11-4 lead. Toffey hit his second RBI triple of the game to give the Pigs a 12-4 lead.
The IronPigs and Red Wings play again on Thursday evening at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
