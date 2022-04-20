'Pigs Use Long Ball to Top Red Wings Wednesday

A pair of long-balls in the first two innings, the first by Jorge Bonifacio quickly followed by teammate Darick Hall, set the tone for the Lehigh Valley (7-7) offense. The Ironpigs collected 13 hits and cracked a total of four home runs, in a 12-4 win over Rochester (7-7) who drops their second straight.

Joey Meneses, Andrew Stevenson, and Richard Urena shined for the Red Wings offensively, collecting three hits apiece including an RBI single by Meneses, who extended his hitting streak to four games in the first frame. Urena knocked in a run with an RBI single of his own in the fifth and knocked a double in the eighth. The trio of Rochester hitters accounted for nine of eleven total hits, one other coming by way of an RBI single by Chris Herrmann.

Rochester starting pitcher Luis Reyes took the loss, throwing two-plus innings allowing nine earned on seven hits, while striking out one. He was relieved by RHP Sterling Sharp, LHP Alberto Baldonado and RHP Reed Garrett who worked through the remaining 18 outs, allowing a total of three earned runs while collecting four strikeouts. Mark Appel earned the win for Lehigh Valley.

Rochester right-hander Jefry Rodriguez (0-1) gets the ball tomorrow in the third game of the series and will be opposed by Lehigh Valley southpaw Ricardo Sanchez (0-1). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

