Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (6-6) vs. Columbus Clippers (10-3)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 PM ET

GAME #13 / Home #8: Indianapolis Indians (6-6) vs. Columbus Clippers (10-3)

PROBABLES: RHP Osvaldo Bido (0-1, 4.91) vs. LHP Zach Draper (1-0, 10.13)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / MyINDY-TV 23

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Indians were held to a season-low four hits - half of which came off the bat of catcher Jason Delay - en route to their fourth consecutive loss on Tuesday night vs. Columbus. An RBI triple off the bat of right fielder Oscar Gonzalez following a two-out walk gave the Clippers a lead they would never relinquish, and they extended it on a two-run double by David Fry in the fourth. Two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning cut the Clippers' lead to one run. The first four batters of the frame reached base safely, with Indy's first run of the day scoring on a fielding error by Fry. With the bases-loaded and no outs, Oneil Cruz hit into a fielder's choice to score Delay. Back-to-back strikeouts by Aaron Pinto (1-1) ended the frame without any further damage to hold onto the lead. The win was Columbus' ninth in a row.

DELAY DOES IT: Catcher Jason Delay singled twice for his first multi-hit game and the first by an Indians catcher this season. It was his fourth-career two-hit performance in 20 Triple-A games, his last coming on 6/16/21 vs. Memphis. Three of those four two-hit games have been at Victory Field, with one coming in a doubleheader vs. Columbus on 6/4/21. Delay's last multi-hit game came on 7/28/21 with Double-A Altoona, just five days before he was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left knee injury. He has now hit safely in each of his last two games after roping a two-run single on 4/15 at St. Paul.

THE MAYOR: Bligh Madris pinch hit for catcher Jason Delay last night and had his 31-game Triple-A on-base streak snapped when he grounded out in his lone plate appearance. Madris' on-base streak began on 8/27/21 and he ended the season on a team-high 26-game on-base streak to be named Indy's Rookie of the Year. After a stellar spring training in which he slashed .368/.429/.947 in 14 games, he continued his hot streak in Indianapolis and reached base safely in his first five games of 2022. In six games this season, Madris is hitting .316 (6-for-19) with two doubles and three RBI.

THE FLASH: With stolen bases by Travis Swaggerty, Oneil Cruz, Anthony Alford and Jared Oliva last night, the Indians have now notched two games with four bases swiped this season (also: 4/7 vs. OMA). The last time Indy as a team stole four-or-more bases twice in a season was in 2018 (5, 4/20 vs. CLT and 4, 6/21 vs. NOR). Prior to this season, the team's last game with four stolen bases was 4/13/19 vs. Charlotte, and the seven last games of such nature have come at Victory Field. In 2008, the Indians had 18 games with four-or-more stolen bases, their most dating back to 2005. The single-game high of stolen bases in that time came on 5/4/09 when the Indians swiped nine bases vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

WE KNOW YOU: LHP Sam Howard and OF Anthony Alford each appeared with Indianapolis last night after having their respective rehab assignments transferred from Single-A Bradenton. Howard opened the game for Indianapolis and Alford batted fifth as the starting left fielder. Their performances and season information are listed below.

Sam Howard - Howard took the loss last night after surrendering one run on a walk and hit in 1.2 innings. After giving up an RBI triple in the first inning, he retired the last four batters he faced. The southpaw opened the season on the 10-day injured list with a mid-back muscle sprain. He tossed 1.0 inning on 4/15 in a rehab start with Bradenton and surrendered one walk with two strikeouts.

Anthony Alford - Alford went 0-for-2 last night with one walk and a stolen base. After three plate appearances, Jared Oliva entered the game as a defensive replacement. The outfielder began the season on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist sprain. He hit safely in both of his rehab appearances with Bradenton, going 3-for-7 with a double, home run and three runs scored from 4/16-17.

TODAY: Indy will look to snap Columbus' nine-game winning streak and end their own four-game losing skid today at 1:35 PM ET at Victory Field. Last season, the Indians faced the Clippers 11 times and won the season series, 6-5, thanks to a 4-2 record at Victory Field that included a doubleheader sweep. Zach Draper will make his third appearance (first start) of the season, and it will be his second outing at Indy (also: 6/4/21; 0.2ip, 3h, 1r, 1er, 0bb, 0k). The Indians will counter with Osvaldo Bido, who is making his fourth career Triple-A start and first against Columbus since being promoted to Indy on 9/20/21.

SWINGING A HOT BAT: Cal Mitchell led the Indians offense on Sunday afternoon with two of its five hits - including one double - in the loss to St. Paul. The performance extended Mitchell's hot streak to begin the season, and he is now hitting .333 (13-for-39) with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI in 11 games. He is one of two players in all of Minor League Baseball to record an RBI in seven straight games this season (4/5-13), which also is tied for the longest such streak by an Indians batter dating back to 2005. The left-handed corner outfielder currently ranks among International League leaders in RBI (T-4th) and slugging percentage (4th, .667). In 2021, the corner outfielder ended the Double-A campaign ranking among league leaders in hits (4th, 107), average (8th, .280) and RBI (9th, 61).

THIS DATE IN 1956: Roger Maris hit a pair of home runs for Indy in an 8-7 home loss to Denver. Maris ripped 17 homers that year and led the Indians to an American Association pennant, American Association championship and Junior World Series title. Five years later, he set MLB's single-season home run record with 61 homers for the Yankees.

