Iowa Falls to Louisville in Tight Game Two

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Iowa Cubs (7-6) dropped game two against the Louisville Bats (4-10) by a final score of 3-2 on Wednesday morning at Louisville Slugger Field.

The game started off tight, with both starters stranding several runners to keep the game scoreless in the first two innings. The I-Cubs struck first in the third, taking advantage of a Louisville error and a wild pitch to put themselves up 1-0, but the Bats answered quickly with a run of their own to tie it in the bottom half of the frame.

The score stayed knotted at one through the middle innings. Iowa started off the fourth with a walk and a base hit, but then three Louisville pitchers combined to send the next nine I-Cubs hitters down in order.

On the other side, the Bats came up empty, too. Louisville left two runners on in the fourth and three on in the sixth as Iowa starter Adrian Sampson and reliever Locke St. John worked around trouble to preserve the tie.

Louisville finally changed the score in the seventh inning. After St. John walked the leadoff hitter, Ben Leeper entered for Iowa. Leeper got two quick outs, but then surrendered back-to-back RBI hits to give the Bats their first lead of the game, 3-1.

Though the I-Cubs got one run back in the eighth on two hits and an RBI groundout, they couldn't get the tying run across the plate, and Louisville evened the series at one win apiece.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Esteban Quiroz snapped a five-game hitless streak with his first multi-hit game of the season today. The 2-for-5 performance also extended his on-base streak to eight games.

Adrian Sampson completed five innings today, which is the longest start by an Iowa pitcher so far this season.

Iowa went just 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position today and stranded ten runners on base, including six in scoring position.

Locke St. John was credited with the loss, making him the 12th different pitcher to earn a decision for Iowa in 2022.

Iowa and Louisville will play the third of six games tomorrow evening, with first pitch between the two clubs set for 6:35pm ET. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

