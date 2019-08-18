Skoglund Silences Sounds, Chasers Win 7-4

August 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





Omaha starting pitcher Eric Skoglund fired seven strong frames of two-run ball, while third baseman Erich Weiss and right fielder Jorge Bonifacio each drove in two runs in the Storm Chasers' 7-4 win over the Nashville Sounds on Sunday evening at First Tennessee Park.

Skoglund (7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 3 K) retired 19 of the final 21 batters he faced, including 13 consecutive hitters after yielding two first-inning runs, to earn the victory. It was also Skoglund's third quality outing in a span of five starts dating back to July 24.

Omaha right-handers Heath Fillmyer (1.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB) and Yunior Marte (1.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, 3 K) supported Skoglund by firing the final two frames. Sounds southpaw Wes Benjamin (6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) suffered the defeat despite tossing a quality start of his own.

Nashville RF Scott Heineman blasted a two-run homer in the opening frame for an early 2-0 advnatage. The Storm Chasers would cut the deficit to one with a longball for their own from SS Taylor Featherston, before taking the lead in the sixth thanks to Bonifacio's RBI triple and Weiss' run-scoring single. One inning later, that margin increase to two when DH Nick Heath scored on a wild pitch.

The Sounds later scored a single tally in the last of the eighth to narrow Omaha's lead to one, however Bonifacio and Weiss would each drive in their second runs of the evening in the top of the ninth as part of a three-run frame to help pull the Storm Chasers away.

Weiss (2-5, 2 RBI) and LF Elier Hernandez (2-4) each posted multi-hit efforts for Omaha in the victory. Nashville 2B Nick Solak (3-5, R, RBI) recorded a game-high three knocks, with 3B Matt Davidson (2-4, R, HR, RBI) adding two hits of his own.

The Storm Chasers are slated to continue their 11-game road trip on Monday night by starting a four-game set versus the New Orleans Baby Cakes. First pitch of the series opener is scheduled for 6:30pm CT.

Omaha returns to Werner Park to wrap up the 2019 season with a seven-game homestand from August 26 through September 2, hosting Nashville and the Round Rock Express. First pitch of the series opener on Monday, August 26 is set for 7:05pm CT.

Tickets for that game and all remaining Storm Chasers home contests can be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com, or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at (402) 738-5100.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.