Homers Doom Round Rock in 14-11 Loss to Oklahoma City

August 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Oklahoma City Dodgers (58-66) pounded their way to a 14-11 win over the Round Rock Chupacabras (75-49) to avoid a series sweep on Sunday night at Dell Diamond. The Dodgers smoked four early home runs, all of which plated multiple runs, to build a lead that the Chupacabras couldn't overcome.

Round Rock RHP Carson LaRue (0-4, 6.57) suffered the loss after giving up six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 innings of work. On the winning side, former Express and current Dodgers RHP Justin De Fratus (2-4, 6.64) allowed four runs, only three of which were earned, on seven hits in 5.2 innings.

OKC wasted no time jumping on the scoreboard. 1B Connor Joe connected for a single on the very first pitch of the game before LF Zach Reks collected a two-run homer that put the visitors ahead 2-0. In the third, Reks tallied a one-out single prior to a walk by CF DJ Peters. SS Zach McKinstry then launched Oklahoma City's second homer of the night, a three-run shot that extended the gap to 5-0.

Round Rock's first run came in the bottom of the third inning. SS Alex De Goti notched a leadoff single before an Abraham Toro double left two runners in scoring position for 2B Jack Mayfield. The infielder delivered with a sacrifice fly that scored De Goti and trimmed the deficit to 5-1.

However, the Dodgers pulled away with two more homers in the top of the sixth inning. McKinstry worked a one-out walk that chased LaRue from the game. RHP Brendan McCurry then served up a two-run homer to DH Jon Kemmer on the first pitch of his outing. The inning continued as 3B Jake Peter walked prior to a booming two-run shot off the bat of 2B Drew Jackson, his team's fourth home of the evening.

The Chupacabras attempted a fierce comeback in the bottom of the sixth. 1B Nick Tanielu knocked a one-out double into left field before RF Chas McCormick worked a walk. An ensuing RBI double off the bat of C Lorenzo Quintana chased De Fratus from the game. With RHP Dylan Floro on to pitch, De Goti and CF Myles Straw worked consecutive walks to load the bases. Toro then lined a shot to first base that skipped off Joe's glove and into right field for a two-base error that scored three runs to bring Round Rock within 9-6.

However, the Dodgers put the game away for good with a big eighth inning. Round Rock RHP Joe Biagini walked the first two batters he faced in Kemmer and C Jose Lobaton before a two-out single courtesy of Joe plated a run. After an attempted play at the plate, Quintana tried to nab Joe at first but rocketed the relay into right field for an error that allowed another run to score. The frame continued as Reks and Perkins tallied consecutive RBI base hits to extend the OKC lead to 13-6. McKinstry added another run with an RBI single before the Chupacabras could retire the inning.

Quintana led off the bottom of the frame with a solo home run prior to a Straw single. An ensuing Toro fielder's choice eliminated Straw at second. Taylor Jones, who entered the game as a defensive replacement in the sixth, then lined a double to left field. On the play, Reks booted the liner, allowing Toro to race home with Round Rock's eighth run of the evening.

The Chupacabras attempted one more last-ditch comeback attempt in the bottom of the ninth. Tanielu singled before DH Jamie Ritchie worked a walk. Following a Quintana RBI double, De Goti drove in another run with a sacrifice fly to deep center field. Straw kept the rally going with an RBI double of his own, but the comeback attempt ultimately stalled, resulting in the 14-11 defeat.

Round Rock now heads to Memphis for a four-game series with the Redbirds. Express LHP Framber Valdez (4-2, 2.92) is scheduled to face Redbirds LHP Genesis Cabrera (4-5, 6.44) in Monday night's series opener. First pitch at AutoZone Park in Memphis is slated for 6:35 p.m.

