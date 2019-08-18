Aviators Hold off Isotopes for 6-5 Win

August 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Aviators 6 (72-52), Isotopes 5 (53-71) - Las Vegas Ballpark, Las Vegas, Nev.

AT THE DISH: Elliot Soto drove in three of Albuquerque's five runs on Saturday. Two of them came on a triple in the fifth inning while the other RBI occurred on a groundout in the seventh ... Sam Hilliard homered for the second straight game and increased his season total to 32 ... Hilliard's 32 home runs are tied with Scott Seabol (2007) and Robert Stratton (2003) for the fifth-most in Isotopes history. The outfielder has also scored 100 runs for the year, tied with Seabol (2007) for the second-most in team history.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela went 4.0 innings while surrendering five runs and eight hits. The Aviators scored all five of their runs off Senzatela in the first two frames as the right-hander finished his outing with two scoreless innings ... Joe Harvey was charged with the loss after allowing a go-ahead homer to Sheldon Neuse in the seventh inning ... Matt Pierpont, DJ Johnson and Sam Howard combined for 3.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

TOPES TIDBITS: The loss snapped the Isotopes three-game road winning streak that had begun on Aug. 5 at Nashville ... The Aviators starting pitcher was former National League All-Star Matt Harvey who tossed 4.0 shutout innings while yielding two hits and no walks.

ON DECK: Sunday - Albuquerque Isotopes at Las Vegas Aviators, 8:05 p.m. MT - Las Vegas Ballpark

PROBABLES: Isotopes: TBA, Aviators: TBA

