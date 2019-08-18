Blistering Rainiers Offense Leads to Third-Straight Victory against Fresno

Tacoma, WA - Infielder Daniel Castro collected four hits, three RBI and belted his second Tacoma home run as the Rainiers defeated the Fresno Grizzlies in their third-straight victory on Saturday, 11-1, and will play for a four-game series sweep on Sunday at Cheney Stadium.

After a two-run single in the second inning, Castro throttled his solo blast over the left field fence in the home half of the fourth, furthering Tacoma's lead, 6-1. The 26-year-old went 4-for-5 with two runs and three RBI in the victory.

The Rainiers (56-68) took an early one-run lead in the bottom of the first when Jake Fraley raced home on a wild pitch from Fresno (55-69) starter Wil Crowe.

After the Grizzlies knotted the score in the top of the second, Tacoma took back the lead in the next half inning when Jaycob Brugman was pushed through on a walk, followed by Castro's two-run single.

In the bottom of the third, Joe Odom lifted an RBI single that scored Brugman to extend the Rainiers lead by four. The catcher collected four hits with a run and a double on Saturday, marking his second career game where he has racked up four hits, his first on August 6, 2014.

Two innings later, Brugman laced an opposite field, bases-loaded double that scored Castro, Eric Filia and Ryan Court. Aaron Knapp extended the lead to nine when he singled home Brugman to cap a four-run sixth.

In the bottom of the eighth, Tomlinson scored the final run of the game when he singled home Court.

Sean Nolin (5-2) tossed 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts to earn the win. Nolin is 2-0 against Fresno this season going 13 innings with two earned runs allowed against the Grizzlies.

Dan Altavilla took over on the mound with two outs in the sixth. The righty retired the first batter he faced and totaled 1 1/3 frames of perfect baseball.

Right-hander Gerson Bautista delivered a scoreless eighth and sidewinder Aaron Northcraft closed out the contest with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Rainiers will play for a four-game series sweep against the Grizzlies on Sunday at Cheney Stadium. First pitch is at 1:35 p.m. PDT as right-hander Andrew Moore (0-3, 8.17) takes the mound for Tacoma. Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

