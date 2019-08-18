Fresno tripped up by Tacoma on Saturday
August 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
Tacoma, Washington - The Tacoma Rainiers (56-68) knocked off the Fresno Grizzlies (55-69) 11-1 from Cheney Stadium Saturday evening. Tacoma's offense sprayed 16 hits and plated a run in six of their eight innings. A four-run frame in the sixth highlighted the Rainiers night. Lefty Sean Nolin (5-2) was tagged with the win after five-plus innings of work. He fanned five.
Daniel Castro headlined the Tacoma lineup with his first four-hit game of the season. Castro smacked a solo shot in the fourth, concluding the contest with three RBI. Jaycob Brugman spanked a pair of doubles, driving in three and scoring thrice. Joseph Odom provided four hits as well, pushing in one with a single.
Brandon Snyder recorded the only Grizzlies run with a homer in the second. Snyder leads the club with 28 dingers, one ahead of Yadiel Hernandez. Hernandez extended his hit streak to 10 affairs after a late single. He is the seventh Fresno player this year to achieve the feat. Starter Wil Crowe (0-3) took the loss.
Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)
- 2B Brandon Snyder (1-4, HR, RBI, R)
- RF Yadiel Hernandez (1-4)
- C Taylor Gushue (1-4)
Top Performers: Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners)
- 2B Daniel Castro (4-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R)
- RF Jaycob Brugman (2-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R)
- C Joseph Odom (4-5, 2B, RBI, R)
Tomorrow's Matchup
DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV
Sunday August 18 Tacoma Rainiers (Away) RHP J.J. Hoover (Fresno) vs. RHP Nabil Crismatt (Tacoma) 1:35 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV
ON THAT FRES-NOTE: The Grizzlies have been swept three times this season and will look to avoid the brooms tomorrow night. Fresno is 12-6 on Sundays with a 7-2 mark on the road. They are also 15-12 in day games with a 7-6 record away from Chukchansi Park.
