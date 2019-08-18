Missions Take Bite out of Baby Cakes

August 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Notches League-Leading 13th Shutout SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back as they blanked the New Orleans Baby Cakes 8-0 and settled for a series split Sunday night at Wolff Stadium.

San Antonio was patient at the plate in the first inning as they drew three walks including two with the bases loaded and Tyrone Taylor was hit by a pitch with the bases juiced. Missions starting pitcher Bubba Derby provided the big hit as he tapped an RBI double down the left field line.

Following a 13-inning game Saturday night, the Missions were looking for some distance on the mound from Derby and he gave them just that. The right-hander went five innings and scattered just three hits while accumulating a half-dozen strikeouts. Miguel Sanchez and Angel Perdomo finished off the Baby Cakes with four innings between them and a combined five punch outs.

After posting a three-hit night in his first start of the season for the Missions on Saturday, Tyler Austin collected a pair of extra-base hits on Sunday. He bounced a ground-rule double over the fence in the first inning and walloped a solo blast onto the berm beyond the left field fence in the fourth inning.

San Antonio added runs in the sixth and seventh frames to pad their lead and put the game out of reach.

Troy Stokes Jr. continued his strong month of August with two more hits. The left fielder is now batting .333 (19-for-57) in 14 games in August.

The Missions hit the road Monday for a four-game series against the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park. Right-hander Trey Supak (1-1, 9.50) is scheduled to start for San Antonio against right-hander Colin Rea (12-3, 3.50). First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

* With the win, San Antonio improved to 74-51 on the season.

* The Missions were hit by a season-high four pitches on the night and have been hit by 68 this season. The franchise single-season record is 74, which was set in 2002.

* David Freitas went 1-for-3 with two walks to extend his on-base streak to 28 games and his hitting streak to 13 games. His RBI streak came to an end at eight games.

* The Missions are now 13-1 in shutouts this season. Their 13 shutouts are the most in the Pacific Coast League.

2019 is the 118th season of baseball in San Antonio and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Single game tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.