Davis adds two more dingers but bullpen and defense faulter late

RENO, Nev. - The Sacramento River Cats (65-59) led by five runs two separate times, but the Reno Aces (59-65) stormed back with a seven-run rally in the eighth to take the third game of the series 13-10.

Left fielder Jaylin Davis continued his torrid road pace for the River Cats with another massive game in Reno Saturday night. He launched two more homers, bringing his series total to six. Davis has now homered in three straight games and is batting an incredible .667 (16-for-27) with eight home runs in just seven road games since joining Sacramento.

Aramis Garcia has quietly gone about his business the past two games, churning out another 4-for-5 night, including two doubles and an RBI. Garcia is now 8-for-10 in this series. Mike Gerber also collected four hits, going 4-for-6, with a homer, three runs scored and one RBI.

The River Cats led just about the entire game, holding leads of 5-0 and 8-3 before going to the bottom of the eighth ahead 10-6. After retiring Aces first baseman Kevin Cron to begin the frame, the next nine Aces batters would reach base against Melvin Adon and later Steven Okert. The River Cats would get the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but Chris Shaw flied out to end the game.

Right-hander Justin Haley (0-1, 23.63) will look to salvage the series split for the River Cats in the Sunday finale, while Reno will counter with righty Braden Shipley (4-4, 7.22). First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

For the second consecutive game, the River Cats have had a pitcher collect a hit and an RBI - Conner Menez lined an RBI-single to center field for his first hit as a River Cat. It was Menez's second career hit.

For just the tenth time this season and fifth time on the road, the River Cats were unable to win the ball game even when leading after the seven inning. The River Cats are now 52-10 when leading after seven.

